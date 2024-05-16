Netflix to Run Documentary on Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

Netflix has teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions, for an upcoming documentary series that tells the definitive story of Jerry Jones and his unique journey in transforming the Dallas Cowboys franchise, leading a historic set of players and coaches to three NFL titles in the 1990s, and searing his imprint into the global sports business landscape. Along the way, Jones has become one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sports, with the Cowboys being the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

The 10-episode series will explore “America’s Team” through never-before-seen footage and interviews with longtime Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as some of the all-time great players of the 1990s such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, as well as political and pop culture figures such as former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight.

The series is produced by Skydance Sports in association with NFL Films and Stardust Frames Productions, with executive producers David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Keith Cossrow, Chapman and Maclain Way, and John Skipper.

This is Netflix’s most recent project with the Dallas Cowboys, including the recently-announced series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders” and their AT&T Stadium being the location to the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson boxing event that will stream live on Netflix.