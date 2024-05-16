Netflix News

Netflix to Run Documentary on Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Netflix has teamed up with Skydance Sports and NFL Films, in association with Stardust Frames Productions, for an upcoming documentary series that tells the definitive story of Jerry Jones and his unique journey in transforming the Dallas Cowboys franchise, leading a historic set of players and coaches to three NFL titles in the 1990s, and searing his imprint into the global sports business landscape. Along the way, Jones has become one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sports, with the Cowboys being the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

The 10-episode series will explore “America’s Team” through never-before-seen footage and interviews with longtime Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones, as well as some of the all-time great players of the 1990s such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, as well as political and pop culture figures such as former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight.

The series is produced by Skydance Sports in association with NFL Films and Stardust Frames Productions, with executive producers David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Keith Cossrow, Chapman and Maclain Way, and John Skipper.

This is Netflix’s most recent project with the Dallas Cowboys, including the recently-announced series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders” and their AT&T Stadium being the location to the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson boxing event that will stream live on Netflix.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Investor Group Buying McAfee for $14 Billion

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — McAfee Corp., a provider of computer security and virus protection, has agreed to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”). The […]
News

PayPal Rolls Out New App

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — PayPal is rolling out a new app to customers on Android and iOS. The all-in-one, personalized app will introduce new features including PayPal Savings, a new high yield savings account provided by Synchrony Bank, alongside new in-app shopping tools that will enable customers to earn rewards redeemable for cash back or PayPal […]
Apple News

Apple Reports $123.9 Billion in Revenue, Highest Ever

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO —  Apple announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended last Christmas on December 25, 2021. The Company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10. Apple reported $71.6 billion in revenue just from iPhone sales, up from […]