Instacart Takes on Doordash Via Uber Eats

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart and Uber Technologies, Inc. have announced a strategic partnership to bring Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart customers. In the coming weeks, Instacart customers nationwide will be able to use the Instacart app to order from hundreds of thousands of restaurants, powered by Uber Eats.

The deal allows Instacart to take on Doordash, the leading grocery delivery service in the country. Doordash has been adding grocery delivery from stores around the country to add to its marketplace which has been encroaching on Instacart’s service.

The new food ordering experience will be featured through a new “Restaurants” tab in the Instacart app, providing a user-friendly interface that allows consumers to choose from a selection of nearby restaurants, browse menus, place orders, and track deliveries in real-time. Customers will be able to order groceries for the week from Instacart’s more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners across more than 85,000 stores – all fulfilled by Instacart and its shopper community – as well as dinner for the night from hundreds of thousands of restaurants, which will be fulfilled by Uber Eats and the couriers on its platform. Instacart+ members will also get even more value from their membership at no additional cost, with $0 delivery on grocery and restaurant orders over $35.

The deal doesn’t utilize Instacart’s own shopper network but will likely boost demand for Uber Eats food-delivery couriers.

“Our goal is to make it effortless for people to go anywhere and get anything,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “We’re excited that this new strategic partnership with Instacart will bring the magic of Uber Eats to even more consumers, drive more business for restaurants, and create more earnings opportunities for couriers.”

“Through this partnership, Instacart customers now have access to both the best online grocery selection in the U.S. and restaurant delivery, making it even easier for them to conveniently tackle all their food needs from a single app,” said Fidji Simo, CEO and Chair of Instacart. “Whether it’s ingredients for a beloved family recipe, a prepared meal from a nearby grocer or takeout from a favorite restaurant – customers can now get the food they want, from the retailers and restaurants they love, all within the Instacart app.”

For Uber, powering restaurant delivery in the Instacart app is another way to help drive more orders to Uber Eats restaurant partners. This new channel also enables Uber to extend its leading restaurant selection to millions of customers across the U.S., including families in suburban markets that use Instacart.

This partnership also extends the efforts of both companies to create technologies and solutions that support brick-and-mortar businesses. Through this launch, Uber and Instacart are helping restaurants and retailers grow by increasing opportunities for them to reach new customers online and drive more sales through an even more engaging Instacart experience.