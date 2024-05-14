Walmart Laying Off Hundreds of Workers

Even the nation’s largest retailer is not immune to cutting jobs. According to The Wall Street Journal, Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and relocating workers to larger offices.

Walmart operates over 5,200 stores in the U.S. under the Walmart and Sam’s Club brands. The company employed over 2.1 million workers at the beginning of 2024.

The WSJ reports that workers at smaller offices are being asked to relocate to larger offices in Arkansas, New Jersey and Southern California. Remote workers are also being required to work in offices the majority of the time.

The job cuts don’t apply to store workers at Walmart or Sam’s Club.