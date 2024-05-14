News

Walmart Laying Off Hundreds of Workers

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Even the nation’s largest retailer is not immune to cutting jobs. According to The Wall Street Journal, Walmart is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs and relocating workers to larger offices.

Walmart operates over 5,200 stores in the U.S. under the Walmart and Sam’s Club brands. The company employed over 2.1 million workers at the beginning of 2024.

The WSJ reports that workers at smaller offices are being asked to relocate to larger offices in Arkansas, New Jersey and Southern California. Remote workers are also being required to work in offices the majority of the time.

The job cuts don’t apply to store workers at Walmart or Sam’s Club.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

App Delivery Companies Launch New Industry Association – Flex

Posted on Author Editor

America’s leading app-based delivery platforms, representing more than 52 million workers nationwide, have joined together to form Flex, a new industry association that will serve as the voice of the app-based economy. Founding member companies include DoorDash, Gopuff, Grubhub, HopSkipDrive, Instacart, Lyft, Shipt, and Uber. The association will lobby for the delivery industry on a range […]
News

Instacart Names Top 75 Emerging Brands

Posted on Author Editor

Instacart, the nation’s leading grocery delivery company, has released its first-ever list of 75 emerging brands for 2022. The company used year-over-year sales data to identify the 75 fastest-growing emerging brands of 2022 on Instacart. On this year’s list you’ll find lots of innovative options in the better-for-you category, including vegetarian meals from brands like […]
Google News YouTube

YouTube Launches Shopping With Shopify

Posted on Author Editor

Shopify and YouTube are partnering to give merchants and creators a powerful new way to connect to consumers, build their businesses, and share their stories. With the launch of the YouTube Shopping on Shopify, merchants can easily integrate their online store with one of the world’s biggest entertainment platforms—reaching over 2 billion monthly logged-in users—to […]