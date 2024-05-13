T-Mobile to Offer Free Google Pixel 8a Phone

Google’s new Pixel 8a smartphone will be available at T-Mobile online and in stores on Tuesday, May 14. New and existing customers can choose from a bevy of offers to score the new Pixel 8a free:

Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line on most plans including all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

Free Google Pixel 8a when trading in an eligible device on all Go5G plans (via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax)

Free Google Pixel 8a when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Select (via 24 monthly device credits, plus tax)

With Google Pixel 8a, T-Mobile customers score the latest Google AI features, wireless plans packed with free extras AND the nation’s leading 5G network —giving them a no-compromise experience that can’t be found anywhere else. To top it all off, when switching to T-Mobile customers win big time on our most popular Go5G plans, with families saving at least $50 every single month vs. other providers.

Magenta Status: Customers can get VIP treatment with Magenta Status, giving them one-of-a-kind premium deals and experiences with some of the biggest brands including Hilton, Hertz, Dollar and more. When doing the math, that’s $1,500 a year in Magenta Status perks alone, it’s like dollars back in your pocket, just for being a customer.

Leading 5G network: The Pixel 8a is turbocharged on T-Mobile’s 5G network — the only network with 5G standalone four-carrier aggregation capabilities that deliver up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the Pixel 7a. With enhanced video livestreaming, video calling and gaming, the whole family can experience next-level connectivity for all their entertainment needs.

Latest and greatest features: The Pixel 8a touts industry-leading Google AI capabilities to deliver a smarter and more helpful phone. Capture content and edit like a pro with popular Pixel features like Best Take, Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser, and take advantage of the latest productivity and safety features like Google’s Circle to Search, Assistant Summarize and Crash Detection.

Value-packed business plans: T-Mobile business customers also get loads of premium perks so they can focus on their business from virtually anywhere while saving money including business travel benefits valued at over $400/year. Plus, access to business solutions like Microsoft 365 on Us and Secure Wi-Fi.

The Pixel 8a comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, and Bay for $20.84/month ($0 down; full retail price: $499.99) — over 24 months with credit check on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.