Signature Resolution Opens Office in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA — Signature Resolution, a leader in alternative dispute resolution with offices in Los Angeles, Century City, Oakland, and San Diego, announced it has secured office space in Santa Clara in the heart of Silicon Valley. This strategic move marks the firm’s fifth location in the state and further expansion into the Northern California Bay Area.
Located at 3979 Freedom Circle, Suite 850, in Santa Clara, California, the new Silicon Valley office is slated for a Fall 2024 grand opening. In anticipation of providing immediate support to its clientele, the firm has secured temporary office space at 5201 Great America Parkway—only 1.5 miles from the permanent location. The forthcoming space embodies the essence of the region, integrating cutting-edge technological advancements tailored for the alternative dispute resolution industry. The offices will also include the customary Signature Resolution amenities, including a full-service cafe, 12 window-lined conference rooms, and innovative, professionally designed studio-like pods intended specifically for neutrals to conduct Zoom mediations and arbitrations from the office environment. The firm’s founding partners envisioned a platform devoted to delivering unparalleled service to attorneys and clients alike, with an unwavering commitment to resolving even the most complex legal disputes.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to extend our reach into the dynamic landscape of Silicon Valley, bringing our alternative dispute resolution services right to the doorstep of the nation’s technology epicenter,” said Dario Higuchi, managing director at Signature Resolution. “Our new office reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of service and convenience to our neutrals and clients while fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment for all.”
Coinciding with the unveiling of the new office space, Signature Resolution proudly welcomes the Hon. Peter H. Kirwan (Ret.), a recently retired Santa Clara County Superior Court judge and a venerable figure in the legal community. Judge Kirwan will spearhead the Silicon Valley office and will be immediately joined by Hon. Mark H. Pierce (Ret.), also a former Santa Clara County Superior Court judge. With illustrious careers spanning private practice and the bench, both retired judges bring a wealth of experience to the realm of private dispute resolution, underscoring their commitment to efficient conflict resolution. Notably, Judge Kirwan served on the Complex Civil Litigation Department during his tenure. Their transition demonstrates their adaptability and unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal integrity.
Additionally, Signature Resolution is actively recruiting additional mediators to join its team and will make exciting announcements in the coming months.