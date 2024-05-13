Signature Resolution Opens Office in Silicon Valley

“We’re excited about the opportunity to extend our reach into the dynamic landscape of Silicon Valley, bringing our alternative dispute resolution services right to the doorstep of the nation’s technology epicenter,” said Dario Higuchi, managing director at Signature Resolution. “Our new office reflects our commitment to providing the highest level of service and convenience to our neutrals and clients while fostering a dynamic and collaborative environment for all.”

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new office space, Signature Resolution proudly welcomes the Hon. Peter H. Kirwan (Ret.), a recently retired Santa Clara County Superior Court judge and a venerable figure in the legal community. Judge Kirwan will spearhead the Silicon Valley office and will be immediately joined by Hon. Mark H. Pierce (Ret.), also a former Santa Clara County Superior Court judge. With illustrious careers spanning private practice and the bench, both retired judges bring a wealth of experience to the realm of private dispute resolution, underscoring their commitment to efficient conflict resolution. Notably, Judge Kirwan served on the Complex Civil Litigation Department during his tenure. Their transition demonstrates their adaptability and unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards of legal integrity.

Additionally, Signature Resolution is actively recruiting additional mediators to join its team and will make exciting announcements in the coming months.