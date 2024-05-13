News

E-Trade Stock Platform is Down

E-Trade, one of the nation’s largest stock trading platforms, is having technical issues on Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of traders unable to buy and sell stocks and options.

Customers are able to visit the site’s homepage but have trouble logging into their accounts or actually making trades.

Posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, reveal numerous E-Trade customers upset about not being able to make trades today.

The company hasn’t said what is causing the problems.

E-Trade is a division of Morgan Stanley.

 

