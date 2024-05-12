Sunnyvale Appoints New City Attorney

SUNNYVALE — The City Council has unanimously appointed Rebecca Moon as the new Sunnyvale City Attorney, effective May 12. She has worked for the City for more than 22 years and has been serving as interim City Attorney since January. After a national recruitment, she is replacing John Nagel who retired Jan. 19 after eight years with the City.

“Rebecca is a well-respected attorney with a great depth of experience,” said Mayor Larry Klein. “That, plus her familiarity with our organization, made her a stand-out candidate. She is uniquely positioned to advise our Council, and we’re delighted to have her continued support with Sunnyvale’s strategic initiatives and City services.”

Moon holds a Bachelor of Arts with high honors from U.C. Davis. She earned her law degree from U.C. Law San Francisco (formerly Hastings College of Law).

“I’m delighted and honored the City Council selected me for this role,” said Moon. “I’m looking forward to working with our talented team in the City Attorney’s Office to help the Council and our City staff accomplish their work in service to the Sunnyvale community.”

Before joining the City, Moon worked at a civil litigation law firm in San Jose for seven years. There, she gained experience in tort litigation, including defending lawsuits against public entities. She joined Sunnyvale’s City attorney’s office in May 2001. Since then, Moon has provided legal services to every City department on a broad range of issues. She has particular experience in state housing and environmental laws. She’s also versed in government transparency, and conflict of interest and employment laws.

Moon has also chaired the League of California Cities FPPC Committee for the past two years. This committee advises City officials statewide on compliance with the Political Reform Act, Fair Political Practice Commission regulations, and other financial conflict of interest laws. Moon’s annual salary will be $293,000.