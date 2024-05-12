Micro Center to Open Again in Silicon Valley

Micro Center, a national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, is returning to Silicon Valley with the opening of its latest store in Santa Clara. Scheduled for later this year, this new store marks a significant milestone in Micro Center’s ongoing expansion, bringing its footprint back to the tech-savvy Bay Area.

The new store is ideally located to serve a community known for its deep tech roots and innovative spirit and promises to deliver Micro Center’s trademark blend of comprehensive product selections and expert, personalized service. This follows recent store openings in Charlotte and Indianapolis, and the upcoming Miami store, bringing the total number of Micro Center locations to 29.

Store Details:

Date: Late 2024

5201 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051

95051 Special Offers: Exclusive discounts and promotions will be available to celebrate the grand opening.

Micro Center’s return to the Bay Area is part of its strategic growth plan, defying the retail industry trends by continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores. This approach allows Micro Center to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability, setting it apart from online-only retailers.