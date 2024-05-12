News

Micro Center to Open Again in Silicon Valley

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Micro Center, a national retailer specializing in computers and electronic devices, is returning to Silicon Valley with the opening of its latest store in Santa Clara. Scheduled for later this year, this new store marks a significant milestone in Micro Center’s ongoing expansion, bringing its footprint back to the tech-savvy Bay Area.

The new store is ideally located to serve a community known for its deep tech roots and innovative spirit and promises to deliver Micro Center’s trademark blend of comprehensive product selections and expert, personalized service. This follows recent store openings in Charlotte and Indianapolis, and the upcoming Miami store, bringing the total number of Micro Center locations to 29.

Store Details:

  • Date: Late 2024
  • 5201 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051
  • Special Offers: Exclusive discounts and promotions will be available to celebrate the grand opening.

Micro Center’s return to the Bay Area is part of its strategic growth plan, defying the retail industry trends by continuing to invest in brick-and-mortar stores. This approach allows Micro Center to provide a hands-on shopping experience, expert advice, and immediate product availability, setting it apart from online-only retailers.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

TaskHuman Lands $9.5 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

PALO ALTO — TaskHuman, a 1:1 digital coaching platform, has raised $9.5 million in Series A funding. The Series A round was led by USVP with participation from new investors Madrona Venture Group and RingCentral Ventures, along with existing investor Impact Venture Capital. Prominent angel investors include Baron Davis (2x NBA All Star), Sanjay Mehrotra […]
News

Procept BioRobotics Signs Lease for Two Buildings in San Jose

Posted on Author Editor

On December 31, 2021, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation signed a Lease for two buildings at 150-180 Baytech Drive in San Jose. The company develops a surgical robot to treat lower urinary tract infections symptoms (LUTS) due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company will lease two existing buildings, comprising approximately 158,221 rentable square feet of space in […]
News

Pet Supplies Plus Now on Doordash

Posted on Author Editor

DoorDash has launched a new partnership with Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise, to offer on-demand delivery of pet essentials from 720 locations. Whether it’s restocking food for their furry, feathery, or scaly friends, or indulging their pet with a new treat, pet parents can now enjoy the convenience of […]