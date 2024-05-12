California Highway Patrol Graduates 106 New CHP Officers

SACRAMENTO – The newest members of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) were sworn in Friday during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 106 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.

“These men and women have chosen to dedicate themselves to a career in public service. They have completed several months of rigorous training at the CHP Academy to prepare them to serve the people of California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “While this job is one of the most difficult things they will do in their entire life, it is also the most rewarding thing that they will do, and we are proud to have them as part of the CHP family.”

The swearing-in ceremony for the new officers marks the completion of a challenging 26-week journey at the CHP Academy. They will report to one of the 103 CHP Area offices throughout the state to begin serving the people of California.

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Additionally, cadets receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. Training also covers vehicle patrol, crash investigation, first aid, and the apprehension of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence. Cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and various codes, including the California Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code.

The CHP has seen an outpouring interest in joining the ranks since the onset of a multiyear recruitment campaign in June 2022. In the first four months of 2024, the CHP received more than 7,600 cadet applications – a more than 100% increase from the same period in 2022. To accommodate the surge of interest, the CHP has been holding three Academy classes simultaneously for the first time in the Department’s history. The next cadet graduation from the CHP Academy is scheduled for July 12, 2024.