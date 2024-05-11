News

Woman Arrested for Shoplifting From Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Kristie Hewitt (35), has been charged in connection to a grand theft at Macy’s incident in Union Square.  Ms. Hewitt was arraigned on April 26, 2024, and pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations.  She is charged with one count of grand theft (PC 487(a)).  The criminal complaint also alleges that Ms. Hewitt is ineligible for probation because she has been previously convicted twice of felony offenses (PC 1203(e)(4)).

“Retail theft has decimated our retail and small business community in San Francisco,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.  “My office will do everything we can to ensure that brazen retail thieves are held accountable for their crimes that impact not only the businesses but also the communities that they serve.  I would like to thank the San Francisco Police Department and the Macy’s loss prevention staff for working closely together to make an arrest in this case.”

Ms. Hewitt is alleged to have attempted to steal approximately $1,700 in merchandise (shoes and clothing) from Macy’s in Union Square.  She was arrested by San Francisco Police on April 25, 2024.

