Facebook Google News

Top 50 Most Popular Websites in the U.S.

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Google remains the most popular website in the United States according to data for March 24 from research firm Comscore.

The rankings are based on Desktop, Mobile, and Social visitors. Google remains in the top spot followed by Microsoft, Yahoo, Facebook and Amazon.

Source: Comscore

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Instacart to Offer 30-Minute Delivery With Kroger Supermarkets

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the nation’s leading online grocery delivery service, is expanding its partnership with The Kroger Co. to offer grocery items that can be delivered in as fast as 30 minutes. The new service being launched is called Kroger Delivery Now – powered by a virtual convenience store that is fulfilled by the […]
News

Cal ISO Warns of Power Outages

Posted on Author Editor

FOLSOM – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is alerting Californians to be ready for potential rotating power outages on Tuesday evening, as the hottest weather of this historic heat wave is forecast to push electricity demand to an all-time high. If outages are initiated, consumers can expect to receive notifications from power providers on […]
News

Subway to Sell Four New Wraps on Lavash Bread

Posted on Author Editor

Subway is introducing an all-new lineup of wraps, available at restaurants nationwide on April 11. Subway’s new wraps are served on hearty, lavash-style flatbread – its first new bread option in three years. Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, Subway’s new lavash-style flatbread has a soft and bubbly texture. It also holds more ingredients than a […]