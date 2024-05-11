Top 50 Most Popular Websites in the U.S.

Google remains the most popular website in the United States according to data for March 24 from research firm Comscore.
The rankings are based on Desktop, Mobile, and Social visitors. Google remains in the top spot followed by Microsoft, Yahoo, Facebook and Amazon.
|#
|Property
|Unique Visitors/Viewers (000)
|% Reach
|1
|Google Sites
|278,198
|100
|2
|Microsoft Sites
|246,829
|89
|3
|Yahoo
|242,868
|87
|4
|236,361
|85
|5
|Amazon
|234,415
|84
|6
|Comcast NBCUniversal
|230,909
|83
|7
|The Walt Disney Company
|225,791
|81
|8
|Paramount Global
|222,684
|80
|9
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|184,120
|66
|10
|Raptive (formerly CafeMedia)
|179,354
|64
|11
|Apple Inc.
|178,234
|64
|12
|Universal Music Group
|171,563
|62
|13
|Fox Corporation
|171,456
|62
|14
|WMX – Warner Music Group
|163,468
|59
|15
|Dotdash Meredith
|161,297
|58
|16
|PayPal
|155,494
|56
|17
|Freestar
|154,556
|55
|18
|Hearst
|145,636
|52
|19
|140,129
|50
|20
|USA TODAY Network
|139,260
|50
|21
|Bytedance Inc.
|138,901
|50
|22
|Penske Media Corp (PMC)
|134,073
|48
|23
|Wal-Mart
|133,724
|48
|24
|Mediavine
|133,503
|48
|25
|Spotify
|128,358
|46
|26
|BroadbandTV
|128,071
|46
|27
|126,855
|46
|28
|The Orchard Music
|126,545
|45
|29
|Wikimedia Foundation Sites
|125,696
|45
|30
|Ziff Davis
|119,051
|43
|31
|Nexstar Inc.
|117,880
|42
|32
|Vox Media
|114,644
|41
|33
|Zillow Group
|112,217
|40
|34
|VEVO
|99,693
|36
|35
|Studio71 Network
|96,607
|35
|36
|95,467
|34
|37
|eBay
|95,409
|34
|38
|Future Plc
|93,311
|33
|39
|Pandora SiriusXM Media
|92,530
|33
|40
|Buzzfeed, Inc.
|87,412
|31
|41
|Netflix Inc.
|86,613
|31
|42
|The Arena Group
|86,081
|31
|43
|Squareup Sites
|85,384
|31
|44
|Weather Company, The
|85,005
|31
|45
|QUORA.COM
|84,459
|30
|46
|Intuit
|83,804
|30
|47
|New York Times Digital
|83,240
|30
|48
|79,782
|29
|49
|Conde Nast Digital
|78,303
|28
|50
|NYPost Network
|75,035
|27
Source: Comscore