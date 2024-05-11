Speakers Revealed for Finovate Spring 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, has revealed its slate of speakers for FinovateSpring 2024, to be held May 21-23 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.
One of the leading events dedicated to shaping the digital future of the financial services industry, FinovateSpring is set to attract more than 1,200 senior-level attendees, including more than 600 from banks, investors and other financial institutions.
The diverse group of more than 100 speakers will address the hottest topics in fintech – GenAI, embedded finance, BaaS, third-party risk, deposit generation, hyper personalization and more. Sessions will also include deep dives into industry verticals and special discussions for credit unions and community banks.
FinovateSpring featured speakers include:
- Brian Solis, Head of Global Innovation, ServiceNow
- Peggy Mangot, MD Fintech Partnerships, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan
- James Robert Lay, Author, Banking on Digital Growth
- Sarah Hinkfuss, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures
- Dexter Wilson, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, BNY Mellon
- Reetika Grewal, Head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate Investment Banking, Wells Fargo
- Akita Somani, SVP, BNPL/POS Lending, U.S. Bank
- Josh Williams, EVP & Head of Partnerships, Seattle Bank
- Sam Kilmer, Managing Director, Fintech Advisory, Cornerstone Advisors
- Vivian Yeung, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Fremont Bank
- Tiffany Montez, Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence
- Siddharth Sureka, Director, Analytics & AI Center of Excellence, Data, Analytics & Insight, Charles Schwab
- Donna M. Murphy, Deputy Comptroller For Compliance Risk Policy, OCC
- Christopher Hollins, Head of Global Solutions Sales & Delivery, Silicon Valley Bank
- Minu Yerra, VP, Global Head of Compliance, Ripple
- Ben Maxim, Chief Digital Strategy & Innovation Officer, MSU Federal Credit Union
- Eva Robinson, Public Sector Industry Head for Payments, J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank
- Matthew Saal, Digital Finance Specialist, International Finance Corporation
- Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships, Plaid
- John Waupsh, Co-Founder & CEO, Nerve
