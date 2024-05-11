News

Speakers Revealed for Finovate Spring 2024

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN FRANCISCO — Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, has revealed its slate of speakers for FinovateSpring 2024, to be held May 21-23 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.

One of the leading events dedicated to shaping the digital future of the financial services industry, FinovateSpring is set to attract more than 1,200 senior-level attendees, including more than 600 from banks, investors and other financial institutions.

The diverse group of more than 100 speakers will address the hottest topics in fintech – GenAI, embedded finance, BaaS, third-party risk, deposit generation, hyper personalization and more. Sessions will also include deep dives into industry verticals and special discussions for credit unions and community banks.

FinovateSpring featured speakers include:

  • Brian Solis, Head of Global Innovation, ServiceNow
  • Peggy Mangot, MD Fintech Partnerships, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan
  • James Robert Lay, Author, Banking on Digital Growth
  • Sarah Hinkfuss, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures
  • Dexter Wilson, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, BNY Mellon
  • Reetika Grewal, Head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate Investment Banking, Wells Fargo
  • Akita Somani, SVP, BNPL/POS Lending, U.S. Bank
  • Josh Williams, EVP & Head of Partnerships, Seattle Bank
  • Sam Kilmer, Managing Director, Fintech Advisory, Cornerstone Advisors
  • Vivian Yeung, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Fremont Bank
  • Tiffany Montez, Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence
  • Siddharth Sureka, Director, Analytics & AI Center of Excellence, Data, Analytics & Insight, Charles Schwab
  • Donna M. Murphy, Deputy Comptroller For Compliance Risk Policy, OCC
  • Christopher Hollins, Head of Global Solutions Sales & Delivery, Silicon Valley Bank
  • Minu Yerra, VP, Global Head of Compliance, Ripple
  • Ben Maxim, Chief Digital Strategy & Innovation Officer, MSU Federal Credit Union
  • Eva Robinson, Public Sector Industry Head for Payments, J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank
  • Matthew Saal, Digital Finance Specialist, International Finance Corporation
  • Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships, Plaid
  • John Waupsh, Co-Founder & CEO, Nerve

Learn more about the full lineup of speakers.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

SK Networks Launches AI Lab in Silicon Valley

Posted on Author Editor

South Korea’s SK Networks is transforming its business model by incorporating state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Setting its sights on the forefront of innovation, SK Networks has founded an AI Lab in Silicon Valley. SK Networks (CEO: Hojeong Lee) revealed its newest venture with the launch of ‘PhnyX Lab,’ the company’s flagship AI technology development organization. […]
Apple News

Apple Introduces iPhone 14 in Four Versions

Posted on Author Editor

Apple has introduced four new versions of its popular iPhone smartphone devices. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — has new camera upgrades and safety capabilities. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and […]
News

FTC Sues Intuit Over False Free Tax Filing Claims

Posted on Author Editor

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is suing Intuit Inc., the maker of the popular TurboTax tax filing software, by issuing an administrative complaint against the company for deceiving consumers with bogus advertisements pitching “free” tax filing that millions of consumers could not use. In addition, to prevent ongoing harm to consumers rushing to file their […]