Speakers Revealed for Finovate Spring 2024

SAN FRANCISCO — Finovate, a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology, has revealed its slate of speakers for FinovateSpring 2024, to be held May 21-23 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco.

One of the leading events dedicated to shaping the digital future of the financial services industry, FinovateSpring is set to attract more than 1,200 senior-level attendees, including more than 600 from banks, investors and other financial institutions.

The diverse group of more than 100 speakers will address the hottest topics in fintech – GenAI, embedded finance, BaaS, third-party risk, deposit generation, hyper personalization and more. Sessions will also include deep dives into industry verticals and special discussions for credit unions and community banks.

FinovateSpring featured speakers include:

Brian Solis, Head of Global Innovation, ServiceNow

Peggy Mangot, MD Fintech Partnerships, Commercial Banking, J.P. Morgan

James Robert Lay, Author, Banking on Digital Growth

Sarah Hinkfuss, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures

Dexter Wilson, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, BNY Mellon

Reetika Grewal, Head of Digital for Commercial Banking and Corporate Investment Banking, Wells Fargo

Akita Somani, SVP, BNPL/POS Lending, U.S. Bank

Josh Williams, EVP & Head of Partnerships, Seattle Bank

Sam Kilmer, Managing Director, Fintech Advisory, Cornerstone Advisors

Vivian Yeung, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Fremont Bank

Tiffany Montez, Principal Analyst, Insider Intelligence

Siddharth Sureka, Director, Analytics & AI Center of Excellence, Data, Analytics & Insight, Charles Schwab

Donna M. Murphy, Deputy Comptroller For Compliance Risk Policy, OCC

Christopher Hollins, Head of Global Solutions Sales & Delivery, Silicon Valley Bank

Minu Yerra, VP, Global Head of Compliance, Ripple

Ben Maxim, Chief Digital Strategy & Innovation Officer, MSU Federal Credit Union

Eva Robinson, Public Sector Industry Head for Payments, J.P. Morgan Corporate & Investment Bank

Matthew Saal, Digital Finance Specialist, International Finance Corporation

Tamara Romanek, Head of Partnerships, Plaid

John Waupsh, Co-Founder & CEO, Nerve

