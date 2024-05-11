Fremont Police Arrest Suspect in Porsche Thefts

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Fremont Police Officers responded to an in-progress commercial burglary on the 5000 block of Cushing Parkway. Reports indicated two suspects drove two high-end Porsche vehicles, a GT3 RS and a GT3, off the dealership showroom floor and through the glass windows. Fremont patrol officers promptly responded and obtained key details of the vehicle’s direction of travel. The Porsche dealership indicated that the vehicles’ total value was over $500,000.

Several hours after the burglary, Fremont Detectives from the Special Operations Division located the stolen Porsche GT3 RS in Milpitas, CA. Ultimately, the Porsche GT3 RS was recovered and returned to the dealership.

On April 5, 2024, while utilizing the newest advancement in camera technology, detectives pinpointed a location where the stolen Porsche GT3 was traveling. Detectives saturated the area, conducted surveillance for several hours, and positively identified the suspect driving the Porsche GT3, as well as the location of the suspect’s residence. Detectives arrested the suspect, Nova Moore (22 years old, resident of Hayward), and the stolen Porsche GT3 was recovered. During the arrest of Moore, he attempted to discard a loaded handgun. Following a search of Moore’s residence, officers recovered several high-capacity rifles, stolen property, money, and a police radio scanner.

Moore was arrested for the following charges: Penal Code 459 – Burglary, Vehicle Code 10851(a) – Driving or taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, Penal Code 182 – Conspiracy, Penal Code 29800(a)(1) – Convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Penal Code 30305(a)(1) – Convicted felon in possession of ammunition, and Penal Code 148(a)(1) – Willfully resisting or delaying a peace officer.

Photo of recovered property during search of Moore’s residence:



Photos of stolen Porsche vehicles:



Photo of an unidentified suspect:



If you have any information regarding the second unidentified suspect involved in this incident, please contact Special Operations Division Detective A. Dennis at adennis@fremont.gov, or at 510-790-6900.