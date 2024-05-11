Apple iPad Holds 35.6% of Tablet Market

According to the latest data from research firm Canalys, worldwide tablet shipments increased modestly by 1% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 33.7 million units. This growth follows four consecutive quarters of year-on-year declines and is thanks to a revival in consumer spending and the stabilization of global economies.

Apple holds the lead in tablets with its iPad. Canalys estimates Apple shipped 12 million iPads in the first quarter of 2024, down 13.9% from a year ago but the company still holds 35.6% market share.

Samsung came in second with 6.8 million tablets shipped for a 20.1% share. Huawei, Lenovo and Amazon rounded out the top five.

“The tablet industry has had a positive start to 2024, and the rest of the year should bring further relief after a difficult 2023,” said Canalys Research Manager Himani Mukka. “Despite the extended period of cautious consumer spending on tablets, vendors have remained ambitious. New market entrants have kept investing in the category while the traditional heavyweights are delivering on innovation to excite customers and drive new use cases.”

“Of particular note is Apple’s anticipated move to incorporate OLED screens in the iPad Pros, signaling a significant landmark in display technology preference across the top vendors’ tablet portfolios. Additionally, 2024 is set to bring about a rise in new tablet form factors and functionality, with manufacturers focusing on both foldable designs and eye-wear-free 3D content viewing. The tablet market is on track to stabilize above pre-pandemic levels, supported by a gradual recovery trajectory. The realization of postponed commercial and government deployments from last year and the rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure in untapped markets will bolster refresh demand for tablets.”

Below is data from Canalys for the first quarter of 2024.