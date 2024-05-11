Anetac Emerges From Stealth With $16 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Anetac, a Silicon Valley startup protecting companies from blind spots of service accounts in hybrid environments, announced its emergence from stealth mode. The company has raised $16 million which will bring an intuitive, rapidly deployable SaaS solution. The streaming solution offers real-time visibility, enabling users to discover, monitor and respond to the large threat surface exploited via service accounts. These threats include but are not limited to large standing privileges, shared use, lack of credential rotation and dormancy of an account.

The Anetac Dynamic Identity and Security Platform was forged to tackle a problem plaguing nearly every organization in every industry: unmonitored or poorly monitored service accounts, tokens, API and access keys. According to Anetac research data, service accounts outnumber user accounts by 30-45 times. Unlike static scanning tools, Anetac’s solution offers real-time streaming and visibility into service account access chains, protocols, security hygiene, privilege escalations and indicators of attack and compromise, enabling security teams to quickly identify and remediate vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them.

Anetac started with a group of seven founders with a deep understanding of the cyber security challenges a hybrid enterprise faces and how a dynamic problem requires a dynamic solution. Anetac is already establishing a diverse customer base by servicing markets including leading airlines, banks, colleges, mining and other critical businesses and infrastructure while demonstrating the global problem of rising data breaches.

“This is a problem for every organization, in every industry. In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, we must acknowledge that the soft underbelly of any organization lies in its ability to monitor and secure dynamic and ever-changing environments with real-time security measures. It’s imperative to recognize that virtually every breach over the past decade has been exploited via service accounts,” said Tim Eades, CEO and co-founder of Anetac. “It’s staggering to discover the extent of poor security hygiene amongst service accounts. With our new platform, available today, we will proactively solve the disconnect of static scanning tools with an innovative, streaming approach that dynamically addresses identity problems and improves organizations’ security posture.”

“The Anetac Dynamic Identity and Security Platform streaming solution is disrupting the market by delivering continuous visibility of non-human service accounts and access chains for both cloud and on-premises environments. This innovative approach to securing service accounts sets a new standard and challenges traditional approaches like never before,” said Michael Brown, partner at Shield Capital. “Anetac launches amidst a global surge in cyber threat growth across all industries, addressing the critical need for a dynamic streaming solution offering constant visibility and control across all accounts – service, user and admin.”

“Cyber attacks stemming from unmonitored or poorly monitored service accounts are a remarkable global issue affecting organizations in all industries. With the Anetac Dynamic Identity and Security Platform, organizations are poised for constant surveillance on constantly changing service accounts privileges,” said Jason Witty, CISO investor. “This investment is about supporting a solution that aims to mitigate a significant risk facing enterprises worldwide.”