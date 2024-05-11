Aldi to Lower Prices on 250 Items

ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing grocers, is planning to pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day by further dropping its everyday low prices on more than 250 items.

The price drop will nearly double savings from last year, building on the grocer’s announcement last May reducing prices on products to save shoppers more than $60 million.

“ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row,” said Dave Rinaldo, President at ALDI U.S. “We don’t want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season.”

This summer, ALDI is reducing costs on already low-priced seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods. With its unique business model and strategies such as its quarter cart system, displaying products in the boxes they arrive in and even its smaller store footprint, ALDI operates more efficiently and can pass on savings to customers. The quicker, easier and more enjoyable shopping experience keeps millions of customers visiting ALDI aisles for high-quality, low-cost groceries every day.

This increasing customer demand is driving ALDI growth, so much so that ALDI plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. over the next five years to bring even more communities great products at the lowest possible prices.