Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, to Speak at Computex in Taiwan

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote address ahead of COMPUTEX 2024, in Taipei, outlining what’s next for the AI ecosystem.

Slated for June 2 at the National Taiwan University Sports Center, the address kicks off before the COMPUTEX trade show scheduled to run from June 3-6 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The keynote will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Taiwan time (4 a.m. PT) on Sunday, June 2, with a replay available at NVIDIA.com.

Jensen Huang, 61, is a native of Taiwan and now one of the world’s wealthiest persons in the world as CEO and founder of NVIDIA.

With over 1,500 exhibitors from 26 countries and an expected crowd of 50,000 attendees, COMPUTEX is one of the world’s premier technology events.

It has long showcased the vibrant technology ecosystem anchored by Taiwan and has become a launching pad for the cutting-edge systems required to scale AI globally.

As a leader in AI, NVIDIA continues to nurture and expand the AI ecosystem. Last year, Huang’s keynote and appearances in partner press conferences exemplified NVIDIA’s role in helping advance partners across the technology industry.

These partners will be out in force this year.

NVIDIA’s partners, including Acer, ASUS, Asrock Rack, Colorful, GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inno3D, Inventec, MSI, Palit, Pegatron, PNY, QCT, Supermicro, Wistron, Wiwynn and Zotac will spotlight new products featuring NVIDIA technology.

In addition to the exhibition and demonstrations, Marc Hamilton, vice president of solutions architecture and engineering at NVIDIA, will take the stage at the TAITRA forum, a key segment of COMPUTEX dedicated to cutting-edge discussions in technology.

As part of the “Let’s Talk Generative AI” forum, Hamilton will present his talk, titled “Infra Build Train Go,” on June 5, from 10-10:30 a.m. at the 701 Conference Room, 7F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2.

NVIDIA AI Summit

Following the keynote, the NVIDIA AI Summit on June 5 at the Grand Hilai Taipei will delve into the practical applications of AI in manufacturing, healthcare, research and more.

The summit will feature over 20 sessions from industry experts and innovators as well as training sessions for developers. Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare and life sciences at NVIDIA, will host a special address on how generative AI is advancing the healthcare technology industry.