Bluejay Therapeutics Announces $182 Million Series C

SAN MATEO — Bluejay Therapeutics, a leader in the development of novel therapeutics, announced the successful closure of a $182 million Series C financing round. This capital infusion will accelerate the clinical development of BJT-778, as the treatment for chronic hepatitis D (HDV). The funds will also support the progression of additional promising candidates in Bluejay’s robust pipeline for the treatment for chronic hepatitis B. BJT-778 has received PRIME designation from EMA based on early results from the Phase 1/2 study in HDV.

This financing round was co-led by Frazier Life Sciences and a life science focused institutional investment firm, with significant contributions from both new and existing investors, including RA Capital Management, T. Rowe Price, Wellington Management, Novo Holdings, RiverVest Venture Partners, Octagon Capital, Arkin Bio Ventures, HBM Healthcare Investments and Unicorn Capital.

Following the completion of the Series C financing, Bluejay is excited to welcome New Board Member, Daniel Estes, a General Partner at Frazier, to its Board of Directors.

“We are immensely grateful for the robust support from both new and returning investors, which reflects confidence in our strategy and our team’s ability to deliver on our mission,” said Dr. Keting Chu, Founder and CEO of Bluejay Therapeutics. “This funding not only empowers us to drive our lead assets through critical clinical trials but also enhances our capacity to address significant unmet medical needs in global health.”

