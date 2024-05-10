Venture Capital

Attovia Closes $105 Million Series B

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

FREMONT — Attovia Therapeutics has closed a $105 million oversubscribed Series B financing, bringing the total capital raised by the Company since its launch in June 2023 to $165 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the Company’s lead programs ATTO-1310 and ATTO-002 through initial clinical data readouts, expand the Company’s immunology and inflammation pipeline, and to further develop the ATTOBODY platform.

The Series B financing was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with participation from new investors Cormorant Asset Management, Nextech Ventures, Redmile Group, EcoR1 Capital, Marshall Wace, and Logos Capital. Attovia’s existing investors Frazier Life Sciences, venBio, and Illumina Ventures, also participated in the round. Concurrent with the financing, Colin Walsh, Ph.D., Managing Director within Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“The strong investor interest and timing of this financing underscore the rapid progress we made with Attovia’s differentiated pipeline since the company inception, and the unique potential of our proprietary platform to develop attractive, next-generation immunology product candidates,” said Tao Fu, chief executive officer of Attovia. “We are grateful for the support from such a strong group of investors, allowing us to advance our lead programs to the clinic in the near term, further expand our pipeline in novel bi-specifics, and catalyze potential business development opportunities.”

Attovia is advancing a pipeline of spatially optimized biparatopic biologics generated from its ATTOBODY™ platform. The Company’s lead programs, ATTO-1310, a potential first-in-class, long half-life anti-IL31 ATTOBODY, and ATTO-002, a bispecific anti-IL31 x IL13 ATTOBODY, represent potential best-in-class therapeutics for a range of immune-mediated diseases. ATTO-1310 is currently in IND enabling studies and is on track to enter the clinic around year-end 2024 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other pruritic diseases. Attovia expects to nominate a development candidate for ATTO-002 in the second half of 2024 and advance the candidate to IND in 2025. The Company is also developing discovery stage programs that expand the ATTOBODY platform footprint to novel, difficult-to-drug targets, and offer additional multi-specific combinations.

“We believe Attovia is well positioned to be a leader in the development of best-in-class novel biologics for patients suffering from a range of diseases in immunology and inflammation,” said Colin Walsh, Managing Director within Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “In a short amount of time, Attovia has leveraged its ATTOBODY platform to generate an impressive pipeline, and we are thrilled to support the further buildout of the company at this pivotal stage.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Venture Capital

Blackstone Leads $200 Million Round in DNANexus

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — DNAnexus, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based biomedical data analysis software serving the life sciences community, has secured a $200 million financing round to accelerate the global adoption of its technology, translating the world’s complex multi-omics and clinical data into tangible insights and personalized treatments. The round was led by funds managed by Blackstone […]
Venture Capital

Avive Scores $56.5 Million

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Avive Solutions, Inc., a developer of the world’s most advanced connected automated external defibrillator (AED) – the Avive Connect AED – announced the closing of a $56.5 million growth equity financing. The round was led by Questa Capital, Laerdal Million Lives Fund (LMLF), and Catalyst Health Ventures, and welcomed several new investors including RC […]
Venture Capital

Heads Up for Headroom With $9 Million Investment

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Headroom, a meeting platform leveraging artificial intelligence to improve communications and productivity, has raised a $9 million investment led by Equal Opportunity Ventures with participation from Gradient Ventures, LDV Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and Morado Ventures. The capital brings total funding to date to $14 million and will be used to expand Headroom’s team, product development and mobile […]