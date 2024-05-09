Mother’s Day is Busiest Floral Day for 1-800-FLOWERS

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest floral holidays of the year. At 1-800-Flowers.com, anticipation is high as the company prepares to deliver over 20 million stems for the special occasion.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team has been hard at work developing truly original creations that help inspire customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships. This year, the lineup boasts charming additions like the whimsical Honey Bee Buzz for Spring, the alluring Nature’s Charm Bouquet, and the radiant Spring Blossom Medley, all new designs to help customers express their love and appreciation this Mother’s Day.

Driving these innovations is Cynthia Kaiser, the Associate Director of Product Development at 1-800-Flowers.com. With nearly 25 years of dedicated service to the company, Cynthia is a major creative force shaping the company’s floral offerings.

Q: Tell us a bit about your role:

A: Along with my team, I get to create innovative and on-trend product designs. We use our skills and knowledge to identify a market need, then conceptualize and develop the product that is brought to market.

Q: Which accomplishments are you most proud of?

A: Since COVID, there have been many changes that have affected our entire floral line. Working closely with our cross-functional teams, we were able to modify pre-existing products and accelerate our timelines to ensure we had our custom hard goods. I was extremely proud that our customers were able to purchase our intended collections regardless of any shipping delays the world was experiencing.

Q: Who inspires you?

A: It sounds so cliché, but everyone and everything. I could be in the most unexpected place and be inspired by the smallest thing. I love the ability to take an element from one thing and combine it with an element from another to create an original design.

Q: What do you enjoy most about working at 1-800-Flowers.com?

A: Being creative! While our processes are consistent, I appreciate the ability to present creative products that will differ from quarter to quarter.

Q: What do you like most about this year’s Mother’s Day collection?

A: The PD [product development] team has done a fantastic job introducing more newness than ever! Our product assortment will offer just what every mom is looking for!

Q: What is your favorite product from across the family of brands?

A: My favorite product is Precious Peony Bouquet. I prefer single varieties, and peonies are a beautiful and classic choice. They have an undeniable fragrance and beautiful, lush petals!

Q: What is your personal motto or mantra?

A: “There’s is no I in team.” Whether it’s at home or in the office, the best result will always include feedback and participation from everyone. When you get to have your voice heard, you are more invested and passionate about the outcome!

Q: What’s your secret talent no one knows about?

A: Drawing and painting. Whenever I have free time, you can usually catch me doodling on paper.