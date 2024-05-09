Boba Tea Drinks Now at Starbucks

Starbucks has introduced new Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers beverages, available at stores in the U.S. The trio of beverages feature a layer of new popping raspberry flavored pearls that add a burst of fruity flavor. The returning White Chocolate Macadamia Cold Brew, new Orange Cream Cake Pop and new Pineapple Cloud Cake round out the summer menu, alongside vibrant summer drinkware and more. Also kicking off this month, the best deals are in the Starbucks app all season long with App-y Days.

Three new Starbucks Refreshers beverages featuring new raspberry flavored pearls join the summer menu at Starbucks stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. Pearls are found in popular Asian drinks like boba tea.

Refreshers Beverage features a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and poured over a layer of new popping raspberry flavored pearls.

For customers that enjoy lemonade, the new Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage is bright and refreshing. The drink combines Summer-Berry Refreshers shaken with ice and lemonade and poured over a layer of popping raspberry flavored pearls.

The new non-dairy Summer Skies Drink is a dreamy sip that’s bursting with fruity flavor. The beverage features Summer-Berry Refreshers creamy coconutmilk poured over ice and a layer of new popping Raspberry Flavored Pearls that bring a burst of raspberry flavor.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew returns for another summertime at Starbucks. This customer favorite features the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks® Cold Brew with sweet macadamia syrup and is topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles. Available at Starbucks stores in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last.

Beginning this summer, Starbucks customers can also enjoy a new Iced Coffee Blend, now served unsweetened without classic syrup. The Iced Coffee Blend is crafted with Latin American Beans with notes of malted chocolate and a brown sugar sweetness. Customers can customize their iced coffee by requesting Classic syrup, adding sweeteners or milks.