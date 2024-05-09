News

Boba Tea Drinks Now at Starbucks

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Starbucks has introduced new Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers beverages, available at stores in the U.S. The trio of beverages feature a layer of new popping raspberry flavored pearls that add a burst of fruity flavor. The returning White Chocolate Macadamia Cold Brew, new Orange Cream Cake Pop and new Pineapple Cloud Cake round out the summer menu, alongside vibrant summer drinkware and more. Also kicking off this month, the best deals are in the Starbucks app all season long with App-y Days.

Three new Starbucks Refreshers beverages featuring new raspberry flavored pearls join the summer menu at Starbucks stores nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last. Pearls are found in popular Asian drinks like boba tea.

Refreshers Beverage features a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and poured over a layer of new popping raspberry flavored pearls.

For customers that enjoy lemonade, the new Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage is bright and refreshing. The drink combines Summer-Berry Refreshers shaken with ice and lemonade and poured over a layer of popping raspberry flavored pearls.

The new non-dairy Summer Skies Drink is a dreamy sip that’s bursting with fruity flavor. The beverage features Summer-Berry Refreshers creamy coconutmilk poured over ice and a layer of new popping Raspberry Flavored Pearls that bring a burst of raspberry flavor.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew returns for another summertime at Starbucks. This customer favorite features the balanced and smooth taste of Starbucks® Cold Brew with sweet macadamia syrup and is topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles. Available at Starbucks stores in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last.

Beginning this summer, Starbucks customers can also enjoy a new Iced Coffee Blend, now served unsweetened without classic syrup. The Iced Coffee Blend is crafted with Latin American Beans with notes of malted chocolate and a brown sugar sweetness. Customers can customize their iced coffee by requesting Classic syrup, adding sweeteners or milks.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Anne Hathaway Movie Debuts on Prime Video

Posted on Author Editor

A new movie The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway has debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, he Idea of You follows the contemporary love story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band […]
News

Accounting Firm Andersen to Promote 23 to Managing Director

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Andersen, a tax and advisory firm based in San Francisco, has announced the promotion of 23 Managing Directors across 11 offices nationwide. Andersen is the founding member of Andersen Global, an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member […]
News

AMD Launches New Ryzen 7 Gaming Processor

Posted on Author Editor

AMD announced the pricing and availability of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, which it promotes as the world’s ultimate gaming processor. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is the first Ryzen processor to feature AMD 3D V-Cache technology. With this industry-leading technology, the 5800X3D delivers 15% more gaming performance compared to processors without stacked […]