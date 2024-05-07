Taylor Swift Album Sets Record on Amazon Music

Taylor Swift has a “big reputation” for shattering streaming records, and her 11th studio album is no exception. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became the most-streamed album in its first day ever on Amazon Music.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT marks Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, following her Midnights release in 2022 and her re-releases of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans can listen to THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT—including the surprise, secret double album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY on Amazon Music. You can ask “Alexa, play the latest album by Taylor Swift” to hear a special introduction from Taylor herself. And fans can check Amazon Music for an exclusive THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT listening experience.

In the meantime, fans can go deeper and discover the meaning behind some of key words that appear on THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Just say, “Alexa, give me a TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT word” to find out more.

