News

Taylor Swift Album Sets Record on Amazon Music

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Taylor Swift has a “big reputation” for shattering streaming records, and her 11th studio album is no exception. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT became the most-streamed album in its first day ever on Amazon Music.

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT marks Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album, following her Midnights release in 2022 and her re-releases of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Fans can listen to THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT—including the surprise, secret double album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY on Amazon Music. You can ask “Alexa, play the latest album by Taylor Swift” to hear a special introduction from Taylor herself. And fans can check Amazon Music for an exclusive THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT listening experience.

In the meantime, fans can go deeper and discover the meaning behind some of key words that appear on THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Just say, “Alexa, give me a TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT word” to find out more.

Full track list

 

  1. Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
  2. The Tortured Poets Department
  3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  4. Down Bad
  5. So Long, London
  6. But Daddy I Love Him
  7. Fresh Out the Slammer
  8. Florida!!! (feat. Florence + the Machine)
  9. Guilty as Sin?
  10. Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
  11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  12. loml
  13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  15. The Alchemy
  16. Clara Bow
  17. The Black Dog
  18. imgonnagetyouback
  19. The Albatross
  20. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
  21. How Did It End?
  22. So High School
  23. I Hate It Here
  24. thanK you aIMee
  25. I Look in People’s Windows
  26. The Prophecy
  27. Cassandra
  28. Peter
  29. The Bolter
  30. Robin
  31. The Manuscript
Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Roku Adds 15 Free Live Streaming Channels

Posted on Author Editor

Streaming platform Roku announced it has added a lineup of 15 new live channels. From national news and holiday movie favorites to Spanish language and sports, the new channels can be streamed live on The Roku Channel. Roku is also rolling out an updated version of the GQ Channel, the ultimate destination for all things […]
News

John Doerr Donates $1.1 Billion for New Stanford School

Posted on Author Editor

John Doerr, Chairman of top Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, has donated over $1.1 billion to launch the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability this fall. This will be Stanford’s first new school in 70 years. The $1.1 billion gift from John and his wife Ann Doerr [photo above  (credit: Edward Caldwell)] is the […]
News

Roku to Host Holiday Special by Demi Lovato

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Streaming platform Roku plans to bring “A Very Demi Holiday Special,” starring singer Demi Lovato and produced by Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures, exclusively to The Roku Channel this holiday season. The Roku Original special invites streamers to get into the holiday spirit with Demi Lovato and her celebrity friends on Friday, […]