Apple Raises Cash Dividend, Buys Back More Stock

CUPERTINO — Apple announced plans to buy back up to $110 billion in shares of its stock and also boost its dividend.
The company last week reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended March 30, 2024. In the second quarter, revenue was $90.8 billion, down 4 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.53.
“Thanks to very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our active installed base of devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, and our business performance drove a new EPS record for the March quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our stock, our Board has authorized an additional $110 billion for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the twelfth year in a row.”
Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2024. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $110 billion of the Company’s common stock.
Square has launched Square Go, a consumer booking app that provides an end-to-end booking experience so consumers can search, discover, and schedule with independent service providers in their area. The Square Go mobile app also increases seller visibility, helping beauty and personal care professionals grow and retain their customer base. The app is only available […]
MILFORD — Subway restaurants has unveiled the Subway Series, a lineup of 12 all-new signature sandwiches ordered by name or number. These new sandwiches feature a combination of meat, cheese, vegetables, sauce and freshly baked bread. To celebrate the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history, Subway is inviting America to experience these […]
The Department of Justice filed in court a multi-million-dollar settlement agreement with Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) to resolve a lawsuit alleging that Uber violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Under the agreement, Uber will offer several million dollars in compensation to more than 65,000 Uber users who were charged discriminatory fees due to disability. In […]