Amazon Says Prime Delivery Speeds are Faster Than Ever

Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington reports the company has set new records for Prime delivery speeds in the first three months of 2024, with more than two billion items arriving the same or next day to Prime members around the world. In March, nearly 60% of Prime member orders arrived the same or next day across the top 60 largest U.S. metro areas, and we delivered three out of four items the same or next day in London, Tokyo, and Toronto. Amazon also continues to grow its selection while speeding up deliveries, providing even more value to Prime members.

Amazon’s speed and delivery network poses a formidable challenge to the entire e-commerce industry because of the high standards it has set and which customers expect to match.

Prime members and customers with a registered EBT card can also get a low-cost monthly subscription with unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month.

When Amazon first launched Prime in the U.S. in 2005, the company offered free Two-Day Shipping on one million items. Amazon now offers more than 300 million items with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of products available with Same Day or One-Day Delivery. That is over 20 times more products that we can deliver twice as fast compared to when Prime first launched. Whether customers are looking for a particular brand of running socks, a soundbar for a new TV, their favorite coffee, or travel-sized essentials for a last-minute trip—all these and more, at all kinds of price points, can be found on Amazon and delivered fast and free for Prime members.

Amazon has improved delivery speed through the regionalization of its fulfillment and transportation network, which simultaneously speeds up deliveries and lowers the cost to serve customers.