YouTuber Emma Chamberlain to Interview Stars on Met Gala Red Carpet

Emma Chamberlain has the enviable job of interviewing celebrities arriving at the Met Gala tonight in NYC. The popular YouTuber will be doing the interviews live over streaming on Vogue.com and also airing on YouTube and TikTok channels.

Chamberlain has become one of the most popular stars on YouTube with over 12 million subscribers since joining in June 2016. She also has more than 15.2 million followers on Instagram [photo].

She’s just 22 years old and a native of San Bruno, CA. She also operates an online coffee company — Chamberlain Coffee.

The Vogue Met Gala livestream will be hosted by actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham.

The Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday in May each year. This is the fourth year that Vogue will stream the event.

