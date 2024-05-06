Starbucks Has 38,951 Stores Worldwide

Starbucks Corporation, the world’s largest coffee chain, reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Sales declined 4% in the quarter and the chain now has 38,951 stores around the world.

Q2 Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Global comparable store sales declined 4%, driven by a 6% decline in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 2% increase in average ticket North America and U.S. comparable store sales declined 3%, driven by a 7% decline in comparable transactions, partially offset by a 4% increase in average ticket International comparable store sales declined 6%, driven by a 3% decline in both comparable transactions and average ticket; China comparable store sales declined 11%, driven by an 8% decline in average ticket and a 4% decline in comparable transactions

The company opened 364 net new stores in Q2, ending the period with 38,951 stores: 52% company-operated and 48% licensed At the end of Q2, stores in the U.S. and China comprised 61% of the company’s global portfolio, with 16,600 and 7,093 stores in the U.S. and China, respectively

Consolidated net revenues declined 2%, to $8.6 billion, or a 1% decline on a constant currency basis

Starbucks Rewards loyalty program 90-day active members in the U.S. totaled 32.8 million, up 6% year-over-year

“In a highly challenged environment, this quarter’s results do not reflect the power of our brand, our capabilities or the opportunities ahead,” commented Laxman Narasimhan, chief executive officer. “It did not meet our expectations, but we understand the specific challenges and opportunities immediately in front of us. We have a clear plan to execute and the entire organization is mobilized around it. We are very confident in our long-term and know that our Triple Shot Reinvention with Two Pumps strategy will deliver on the limitless potential of this brand,” Narasimhan added.