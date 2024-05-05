News

Wingstop Reports Sales Up 36.8%

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Wingstop, a national chain specializing in chicken wings, announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Highlights for the fiscal first quarter 2024 compared to the fiscal first quarter 2023:

  • System-wide sales increased 36.8% to $1.1 billion
  • 65 net new openings in the fiscal first quarter 2024
  • Domestic same store sales increased 21.6%
  • Domestic restaurant AUV increased to $1.9 million
  • Digital sales increased to 68.3% of system-wide sales
  • Total revenue increased 34.1% to $145.8 million
  • Net income increased 83.5% to $28.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted share

“Our fiscal first quarter 2024 showcased the momentum behind the Wingstop brand and the continued strength of our strategies, delivering 21.6% domestic same-store sales growth driven almost entirely by transaction growth,” said Michael Skipworth, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Our domestic Average Unit Volume (AUV) exceeded $1.9 million, further strengthening best-in-class returns for our brand partners and is strengthening our development pipeline, which gives us confidence in our ability to scale Wingstop into a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand.”

As of March 30, 2024, there were 2,279 Wingstop restaurants system-wide. This included 1,974 restaurants in the United States, of which 1,924 were franchised restaurants and 50 were company-owned, and 305 franchised restaurants were in international markets and U.S. territories. During the fiscal first quarter 2024, there were 65 net system-wide Wingstop restaurant openings.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Starbucks Expanding Delivery With Doordash

Posted on Author Editor

The nation’s leading coffee chain — Starbucks — is expanding its partnership with DoorDash with new delivery service launching today in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and other select markets. Starbucks delivery via DoorDash will expand to additional markets over the coming months, with full nationwide availability anticipated in all 50 states by March 2023. […]
News

Twelve Produces E-Jet Fuel From Carbon Dioxide

Posted on Author Editor

BERKELEY — Twelve announced it has produced the first fossil-free jet fuel called E-Jet from carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis, demonstrating a scalable, energy-efficient path to the de-fossilization of global aviation. This project was supported through funding from the U.S. Air Force and produced fuel globally applicable for both commercial and military aviation. Global aviation produces […]
News

Pony.Ai Receives $100 Million From Saudi Arabia Fund

Posted on Author Editor

FREMONT — Pony.ai, which develops software for self-driving cars, has raised $100 million from NEOM, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia, through the NEOM Investment Fund (NIF). The company will form a joint venture that will establish autonomous technology solutions for the region. Through the venture, NEOM and Pony.ai will develop, manufacture and deliver autonomous […]