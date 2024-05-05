Vogue to Stream Met Gala on Monday Evening

Vogue announced it will host the fourth annual livestream of The Met Gala Red Carpet, which will take place on Monday, May 6 at 6:00pm ET, and will be hosted by actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham. Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue’s special correspondent to interview some of the biggest stars on the carpet.

The stream is hosted exclusively by Vogue and broadcast live across its digital platforms, as well as TikTok and YouTube.

The event marks the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and provides the department with its primary source of funding for exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements. The exhibition will be on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue from May 10 to September 2, 2024.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, and Anna Wintour will serve as the evening’s co-chairs. The dress code for the event will be “The Garden of Time.”