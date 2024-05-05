UFC to Redesign Fight Gloves

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has announced a groundbreaking redesign of the iconic UFC Official Fight Glove that offers athletes enhanced protection, improved fit, greater comfort, and maximum flexibility.

The new UFC Official Fight Glove, available in the 3EIGHT and 5EIGHT series, was designed with product developers using athlete and coach feedback, scientific data, and engineering principles to improve the fit, function, and technology of the glove. Other than color and graphics, the 3EIGHT and 5EIGHT gloves are identical in design and production and will be used by athletes in competition based on three-round or five-round bouts.

The new glove was designed and engineered by VICIS RDI, the same team that develops products for VICIS, SCHUTT and TUCCI brands, and a leading sports equipment manufacturer whose mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. The new glove contains VICIS RFLX advanced layered foam technology with impact absorbing protection. It is ergonomically crafted to reduce injury and to respect the hand’s natural dynamics.

“We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White. “This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer.”