UFC to Redesign Fight Gloves

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, has announced a groundbreaking redesign of the iconic UFC Official Fight Glove that offers athletes enhanced protection, improved fit, greater comfort, and maximum flexibility.
The new UFC Official Fight Glove, available in the 3EIGHT and 5EIGHT series, was designed with product developers using athlete and coach feedback, scientific data, and engineering principles to improve the fit, function, and technology of the glove. Other than color and graphics, the 3EIGHT and 5EIGHT gloves are identical in design and production and will be used by athletes in competition based on three-round or five-round bouts.
The new glove was designed and engineered by VICIS RDI, the same team that develops products for VICIS, SCHUTT and TUCCI brands, and a leading sports equipment manufacturer whose mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. The new glove contains VICIS RFLX advanced layered foam technology with impact absorbing protection. It is ergonomically crafted to reduce injury and to respect the hand’s natural dynamics.
“We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world,” said UFC CEO and President Dana White. “This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer.”
The New UFC Official Fight Glove – Features and Improvements
Construction Features
- New wristband locking system, better fits to the wrist, removing any space that permits an opponent from grabbing the glove
- Lack of seams minimize abrasions and cuts; all seams are now on the palm side of the hand just below the fingers
- Innovative padding makes it easier for fighters to keep their fingers in a natural position and minimize eye pokes
- Removal of finger binding reduces bulk and minimizes seams that may cause abrasions and cuts
- Padding added to the sides of the glove at the index and pinky fingers to protect vulnerable bone structure
Fit and Sizing
- Glove sizing has been rescaled to better fit the athletes’ hands; slimmer profile removes excess space at the outside of the hand
- Eliminated male/female sizing, streamlining the number of gloves to 10 unisex sizes, from XXXS – XXXXL, that properly scale with increase in hand size
Weight
- Minimized weight and weight differential based on sizes
- Glove weighs between 3-4.9 oz (1.9 oz differential)
- Weight reduced 1-1.5 oz from previous UFC glove
Shape
- Ergonomic curved wristband for better fit around the wrist
- Scooped/angled finger holes eliminate bunching on the inside of the fisted hand
Material Development
- Lining, custom printed 2-way stretch, moves with the hand
- VICIS RFLX stacked foam padding, engineered for maximum flexibility and protection
- Updated low profile hook and loop, minimizes snagging and reduces weight
The new UFC Official Fight Glove will be manufactured by Dyaco, UFC’s official combat and fitness equipment supplier.
“Today marks a significant milestone in Dyaco’s history, with the unveiling of the UFC 5Eight and 3Eight Official Fight Gloves,” said Allen Ting, Chief Strategy Officer Dyaco International Inc. “This revolutionary glove design, developed in close collaboration with seasoned UFC fighters and top engineers, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of combat sports. As these innovative gloves make their debut in the Octagon, we are thrilled to bring a new level of protection and performance to fighters. It’s an honor to contribute our expertise and passion for sports and fitness to this groundbreaking moment in UFC history.”The new UFC Official Fight Glove will be manufactured by Dyaco, UFC’s official combat and fitness equipment supplier.
