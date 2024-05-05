San Francisco Woman Convicted of Stealing $60,000 From Target

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced her office has secured a conviction of Aziza Graves (43), of San Francisco, after a trial by jury for repeated theft from retailers. Ms. Graves was convicted of one felony count of grand theft in violation (PC 487(a)) and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a series of retail thefts occurring at Target in Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco. She was also convicted of one count of misdemeanor petty theft (PC 490.2(a)) in relation to a theft that occurred at Abercrombie and Fitch, also in San Francisco.

“Retail theft continues to have a major impact on San Francisco businesses from the small mom-and-pop corner store to the large retail stores,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area. These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved. This verdict emphasizes that the citizens of San Francisco will not tolerate these offenders who attempt to take advantage of our business community.”

In this case, the People alleged that Ms. Graves had entered Target located at the Stonestown Galleria on dozens of occasions between the dates of October 3, 2020, through November 16, 2021, and repeatedly stole merchandise with a total value in excess of $60,000. Ms. Graves would enter Target, and then immediately proceed to select merchandise from the shelves. She would then proceed to the self-checkout counter where she would scan each item, insert a nominal amount, such as a single coin or bill, and then exit the store.

Through the combined efforts of San Francisco District Attorneys’ Investigative Bureau and the San Francisco Police Department’s Burglary Unit, she was followed on a couple of occasions and surveilled after leaving Target with unpaid merchandise. She was observed selling her stolen goods at UN Plaza to sellers of stolen property. She subsequently began to sell her stolen goods to anyone passing by.

The case was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario, with assistance from District Attorney Investigators Alex Nocon and Lessa Vivian and paralegal Chloe Mosqueda.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario. “The jury heard and considered a large volume of evidence over several weeks, and their verdicts show that they carefully weighed the evidence and the applicable law.”

Ms. Graves is currently out of custody. She faces more than three years in state prison for her crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for May 24, 2024.