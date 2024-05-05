News

MoonPay Lets Users Buy & Sell Crypto With PayPal

MoonPay, a Web3 infrastructure company, is teaming up with PayPal to allow MoonPay users in the U.S. to seamlessly buy cryptocurrency using their PayPal account.

The integration streamlines transactions for new MoonPay users who already have a PayPal account and use it for online transactions. When using PayPal, users can fund their cryptocurrency purchases by using their PayPal Balance, direct bank withdrawal, or debit card – all without manually inputting the necessary information. MoonPay users also benefit from the safety of PayPal, which never shares full financial information for a transaction.

“PayPal has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing commerce globally,” said MoonPay co-founder and CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright. “Now more than ever consumers are exploring different avenues of financial systems–whether that be crypto, retail investing, or digital banking–and this partnership underscores our deep commitment to collaborating with trusted partners in the ecosystem to expand their access. By integrating PayPal, we are enabling consumers to transact with crypto in an already familiar environment, and significantly lower the barrier to entry for new users.”

Key Benefits:

  • Flexibility and choice: MoonPay offers users an extensive array of payment methods, now including PayPal
  • Variety in token support:
  • Convenience and speed: MoonPay users can fund purchases with PayPal without the need to set up additional accounts or enter new payment info.
  • Seamless onboarding: For existing PayPal users, making your first purchase with MoonPay is now easier than ever.

PayPal is available now to be used by MoonPay users in the United States and will be available through MoonPay’s partner networks by mid-2024.

