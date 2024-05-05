Khosla Ventures Helps Karius Nab $100 Million

REDWOOD CITY — Karius, Inc., a biotech company using genomic diagnostics for infectious disease, has secured $100 million in Series C funding. The round was co-led by Khosla Ventures and new investors 5AM Ventures and Gilde Healthcare. Also investing was new investor Seventure Partners, and existing investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, General Catalyst, HBM Healthcare Investments, Blue Water Life Sciences, Innovation Endeavors, Waycross Ventures, and others.

This investment will enable Karius to extend its reach beyond the 400 U.S. hospitals currently using the Karius Test, an infectious disease diagnostic test that utilizes genomic analysis and artificial intelligence to detect over 1,000 pathogens from a single blood sample. The funding enables Karius to address increasing demand from healthcare providers to expand access to the Karius Test beyond the hospital setting. Additionally, it will support research into the broader health implications of Karius’ microbial cell-free DNA technology beyond infectious diseases.

“Every minute in the U.S., five cancer patients are admitted to the hospital due to infections—conditions that are often overshadowed by their primary diagnosis but are equally lethal, leading to nearly 1,000 deaths daily,” said Alec Ford, CEO of Karius. “This worrying reality emphasizes a critical and frequently overlooked gap in our healthcare system: the urgent need for faster diagnostic solutions. At Karius, we confront this challenge head-on. The Karius Test can reduce the time required to identify the cause of infections, as every minute counts for cancer patient survival. This additional $100 million will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver rapid diagnostic testing to more patients, where faster treatment saves more lives and significant healthcare resources.”

Karius also announced the appointment of three new board members joining recent additions, Dr. Norman Sharpless M.D., former National Cancer Institute Head, and Elizabeth O’Farrell, former Eli Lilly executive:

Alex Morgan, M.D., Ph.D., Partner at Khosla Ventures

Joep Muijrers, Ph.D., General Partner at Gilde Healthcare

Andrew Booth, Venture Advisor to 5AM Ventures, and CFO of AbCellera Biologics

“Investing in Karius addresses critical gaps in healthcare diagnostics,” stated Alex Morgan, Partner at Khosla Ventures. “Traditional methods can be slow and can contribute to overuse of antibiotics, particularly risky for immunocompromised patients and fueling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR). Precisely identifying pathogens allows for targeted treatment, minimizing the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and reducing the risk of AMR proliferation. This investment aligns with our commitment to advancing technologies for better public health outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Karius and to support the company in its journey to help deliver better care at lower cost to some of the most vulnerable patients out there,” added Joep Muijrers, General Partner at Gilde Healthcare.

“Karius’ strong revenue and growth illustrates how impactful the Karius Test is to clinical care. We are proud to co-lead the company’s Series C as Karius expands into new markets and moves to profitability,” added Andrew Booth, Venture Advisor, at 5AM Ventures.