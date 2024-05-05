News

GoDaddy Join’s Upwork Marketplace for Developers

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Website design and development as well as graphic design are among the most in-demand services on the Upwork marketplace. In an effort to increase work opportunities for web designers and developers, GoDaddy will join the new Upwork Partners program as the first web presence partner.

The Upwork Partners program includes Upwork Partner Experts, through which partners can provide their customers direct access to a curated set of trusted expert independent professionals deeply experienced in working with the partner’s technologies. The GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork spotlights available GoDaddy WordPress and web development experts within the global network of independent talent available on Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK).

Businesses looking for web services can browse the GoDaddy Experts page and find a freelancer with specialties that fit their project’s needs—for example, someone with extensive WordPress knowledge, experience with GoDaddy’s Website + Marketing website builder, and even down to industry or vertical specialization.

Freelancers featured on the GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork will be vetted to ensure they meet GoDaddy’s criteria, which will build more consumer trust as well as higher quality leads to help freelancers land more clients and grow their business.

To support their professional journey, GoDaddy will also offer exclusive deals on GoDaddy products for registered freelancers on Upwork, assisting them in gaining more experience with GoDaddy products and solutions for web development.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Real Estate

Median California Home Price Fell to $801,190

Posted on Author Editor

The median home price in California for the month of October dropped from the previous month to $801,190 according to the California Association of Realtors. Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 274,040 in October, according to information collected by C.A.R. from more than 90 […]
News

Starbucks Adds Pistachio Cream Cold Brew Drink

Posted on Author Editor

Starbucks launched its winter menu last week, featuring the return of the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. The Red Velvet Loaf returns to the bakery case to round out Starbucks winter menu. The new handcrafted Starbucks Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup, and is topped […]
News

Intel Uses New Technology at Ireland Fab

Posted on Author Editor

LEIXLIP, Ireland — Intel has begun using Intel 4 technology at its new Fab plant in Ireland, which deploys extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, and the first use of EUV in high-volume manufacturing (HVM) in Europe. The new technology paves the way for future products like Intel’s upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors (code-named Meteor Lake), which […]