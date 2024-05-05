GoDaddy Join’s Upwork Marketplace for Developers

Website design and development as well as graphic design are among the most in-demand services on the Upwork marketplace. In an effort to increase work opportunities for web designers and developers, GoDaddy will join the new Upwork Partners program as the first web presence partner.

The Upwork Partners program includes Upwork Partner Experts, through which partners can provide their customers direct access to a curated set of trusted expert independent professionals deeply experienced in working with the partner’s technologies. The GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork spotlights available GoDaddy WordPress and web development experts within the global network of independent talent available on Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK).

Businesses looking for web services can browse the GoDaddy Experts page and find a freelancer with specialties that fit their project’s needs—for example, someone with extensive WordPress knowledge, experience with GoDaddy’s Website + Marketing website builder, and even down to industry or vertical specialization.

Freelancers featured on the GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork will be vetted to ensure they meet GoDaddy’s criteria, which will build more consumer trust as well as higher quality leads to help freelancers land more clients and grow their business.

To support their professional journey, GoDaddy will also offer exclusive deals on GoDaddy products for registered freelancers on Upwork, assisting them in gaining more experience with GoDaddy products and solutions for web development.