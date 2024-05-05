Anne Hathaway Movie Debuts on Prime Video

Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, he Idea of You follows the contemporary love story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world.

Solène and Hayes meet during a chance encounter when Solène chaperones her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival, and there’s is an instant, undeniable spark. The two eventually begin a whirlwind romance, but it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship.

he film is directed by Michael Showalter, written by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, and produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick.

The Idea of You is now available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually.