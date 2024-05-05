News

Anne Hathaway Movie Debuts on Prime Video

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)
A new movie The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway has debuted exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, he Idea of You follows the contemporary love story of Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom, and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band in the world.

Solène and Hayes meet during a chance encounter when Solène chaperones her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival, and there’s is an instant, undeniable spark. The two eventually begin a whirlwind romance, but it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship.

he film is directed by Michael Showalter, written by Michael Showalter and Jennifer Westfeldt, and produced by Cathy Schulman, Gabrielle Union, Anne Hathaway, Robinne Lee, Eric Hayes, Michael Showalter, and Jordana Mollick.

The Idea of You is now available to stream on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Real Estate

National Home Prices Hit All-Time High in February

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — The U.S. median home listing price hit a new all-time high of $392,000 in February, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Trends Report. Home prices grew at an unusually-fast February pace before the busy spring season in many of the 50 largest metros, led by Las Vegas, Miami and Tampa, with annual increases of at least 31% each. […]
News Real Estate

Urban Catalyst Files Application for 497-Unit San Jose Building

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Urban Catalyst has submitted a formal application this week with city planning officials for a 497-unit housing development in downtown San Jose, in partnership with local architect and entrepreneur Thang Do, CEO of Aedis Architects. The Apollo project (rendering above) will bring an 18-story residential high rise to 32 Stockton Ave., at […]
News

Applied Materials Wants to Build Chip R&D Facility in Silicon Valley

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — Applied Materials plans to invest at least $4 billion to build the world’s most advanced facility for collaborative semiconductor process technology and manufacturing equipment research and development (R&D) right in Silicon Valley. The project is also dependent on receiving federal funding from the $53 billion Chips Act signed last August by the […]