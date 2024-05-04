StrongDM Lands $34 Million

PALO ALTO — StrongDM , the Zero Trust privileged access company, has closed a $34 million Series C funding round led by Anchor Capital, with participation from new investors Capital One Ventures, Cisco Investments, Frontline Ventures, and Singtel Innov8, as well as existing investors including GV, Sequoia Capital, and True Ventures. This investment underscores StrongDM’s commitment to reshaping enterprise security with its revolutionary Zero Trust privileged access management (PAM) solution . The Series C funding round brings StrongDM’s total funding to $96 million.

StrongDM introduces a next-generation PAM solution that shifts from traditional role- or attribute-based security models to one that emphasizes continuous, fine-grained, and context-aware policy enforcement. This approach scrutinizes each user action and context in real-time, enabling immediate blocking or additional verification for activities that pose security risks. By focusing on preemptive measures rather than reactive responses, StrongDM aims to halt breaches as they are attempted, setting a new standard in cybersecurity.

With the new funds, StrongDM will expand its operations into the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, addressing the growing demand for modern security solutions. The company is also establishing an engineering center of excellence in Poland, bringing its innovations closer to global customers.

Tim Prendergast, chief executive officer of StrongDM [photo], emphasizes the transformative nature of its Zero Trust PAM solution: “Our Zero Trust approach extends beyond initial access, offering continuous protection throughout the entire session. This isn’t just about reducing identification times; it’s about preventing breaches before they even happen. We’re setting new standards that legacy access management providers have failed to achieve over the past decade.”

StrongDM’s solution integrates security directly into operational workflows, enhancing agility and productivity without sacrificing protection. Amol Kabe, chief product officer of StrongDM, said: “StrongDM provides a way for users to create and apply policies that govern authorization in real time, which simplifies the process of proving regulatory compliance. By integrating comprehensive audit trails, we ensure that every action is recorded with precision. This provides unprecedented oversight and enforcement of security policies, creating an environment that is simple, agile, and secure.”