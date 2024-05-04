Chipotle Giving $1 Million in Free Burritos to Healthcare Workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to honor the healthcare community by awarding 100,000 healthcare workers with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $1 million in free food. Over the past several years, the brand has given away more than $5 million in free Chipotle to healthcare professionals.

How It Works

Chipotle will launch a microsite where healthcare professionals can enter to win a free burrito e-card from May 6 through May 10 .

. At the end of National Nurses Week, 100,000 healthcare professionals who entered will be randomly selected to receive an email to verify their healthcare employment status via ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network.

Healthcare professionals who successfully verify their healthcare employment status will receive a free burrito e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13 .

“Healthcare professionals have overcome countless challenges in the past several years, continuing to show up and selflessly serve our communities,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “We’re proud to continue to support these dedicated individuals and want to express our gratitude with a fresh and convenient meal.”