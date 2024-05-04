News

Chipotle Giving $1 Million in Free Burritos to Healthcare Workers

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Chipotle Giving $1 Million in Free Burritos to Healthcare Workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to honor the healthcare community by awarding 100,000 healthcare workers with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $1 million in free food. Over the past several years, the brand has given away more than $5 million in free Chipotle to healthcare professionals.

How It Works

  • Chipotle will launch a microsite where healthcare professionals can enter to win a free burrito e-card from May 6 through May 10.
  • At the end of National Nurses Week, 100,000 healthcare professionals who entered will be randomly selected to receive an email to verify their healthcare employment status via ID.me, the market-leading secure digital identity network.
  • Healthcare professionals who successfully verify their healthcare employment status will receive a free burrito e-card. Winners will be notified starting the week of May 13.

“Healthcare professionals have overcome countless challenges in the past several years, continuing to show up and selflessly serve our communities,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. “We’re proud to continue to support these dedicated individuals and want to express our gratitude with a fresh and convenient meal.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News Venture Capital

Applied Intuition Valued at $6 Billion With $250 Million Series E

Posted on Author Editor

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Applied Intuition, Inc., a vehicle software supplier for automotive, trucking, construction, mining, agriculture, and other industries, has raised a $250 million Series E financing round at a $6 billion valuation. The round was led by Bilal Zuberi at Lux Capital (Series C lead investor), Elad Gil (Series D lead investor), and strategic investor Porsche Investments Management representing the successful sports car […]
News

Doordash to Deliver From Dick’s Sporting Goods

Posted on Author Editor

DoorDash has inked a partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods, the nation’s leading sporting goods chain, to offer on-demand delivery from more than 700 stores across 47 states, including Washington D.C. DICK’S Sporting Goods is DoorDash’s first sporting goods and apparel retail partner for on-demand delivery. DICK’S Sporting Goods is available on the DoorDash marketplace to […]
News

Tom Brady Says He’s Really Retiring

Posted on Author Editor

San Mateo-native Tom Brady says he is officially retiring from the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending an illustrious pro football career with seven Super Bowl wins. Brady announced his retirement on Twitter where he has 2.3 million followers after news broke last Friday that he planned to call it quits. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B3KKl7DFk3 — Tom Brady […]