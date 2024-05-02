News

DASANI Launches New Look Packaging

DASANI is springing into spring with a fresh new look, taste and marketing campaign.

The Coca-Cola water brand, which has hydrated and refreshed North American consumers since 1999, is unveiling an eye-catching visual identity system (VIS) across all packaging and communications. The refreshed design aesthetic is anchored in a lighter “celeste blue” color palette and wave inspired by the “S” in the DASANI script.

“DASANI was one of the first mainstream water brands to hit the market 25 years ago, and has endured the category’s changing landscape,” said Shawnika McPherson, brand director, DASANI. “We’ve modernized our logo and label to better stand out on the water aisle with a premium, calming look and feel.”

All 100% recycled PET DASANI bottles — 20-oz, 1-liter, 1.5 liter and 12-oz. — will continue to sport green caps showcasing the brand’s longstanding sustainability credentials.

DASANI also is tweaking its formulation in response to consumer feedback, by removing sodium chloride (salt) for a clean, crisp taste loyal fans are sure to love. The previous formula contained a dietarily insignificant level of salt, a mineral and electrolyte originally added for taste.

The brand’s first major marketing campaign in five years — “Life Happens Between Sips” — will bring the new VIS to life by celebrating the role DASANI plays in the authentic, “in-between” moments of everyday life. Creative targeting DASANI’s core health- and cost-conscious demographic launches this month across multiple channels, including broadcast and streaming TV, social/digital and out-of-home. Collaborations with retailer partners will build shopper awareness through in-store displays and sampling activations.

DASANI is The Coca‑Cola Company’s fourth-largest brand by volume in North America. The company’s water portfolio, which also includes the premium category-leading smartwater, offers complementary tastes and personalities that offer something for all consumers and occasions at different price points and in a range of packages.

“DASANI is a ‘we’ brand, not a ‘me’ brand,” McPherson said. “We’re an accessible water brand friends and families share over a meal, at a game, concert or birthday party — and really wherever life happens — a message hope to send with the ‘Life Happens Between Sips’ campaign.”

