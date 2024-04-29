SK Networks Launches AI Lab in Silicon Valley

South Korea’s SK Networks is transforming its business model by incorporating state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Setting its sights on the forefront of innovation, SK Networks has founded an AI Lab in Silicon Valley.

SK Networks (CEO: Hojeong Lee) revealed its newest venture with the launch of ‘PhnyX Lab,’ the company’s flagship AI technology development organization. The grand inauguration occurred at the Rosewood Sandhill Hotel in Silicon Valley last week.

[Photo above: SK Networks’ President & COO Sunghwan Choi (at the center) is joined by members of PhnyX Lab.]

With a visionary mission to “usher in the Civilization of Humanity through the Democracy of AI,” PhnyX Lab has been established to harness and internalize the AI prowess of SK Networks. Positioned to ascend as an AI-centric enterprise, this organization is propelled by a team of four highly skilled local personnel with exceptional development prowess. The team, consisting of researchers from Stanford University along with master’s and bachelor’s degree students, brings a wealth of experience in spearheading multiple AI projects. They are primed to lead the development of AI products and pioneering solutions through collaborative endeavors with SK Networks and its subsidiaries in the coming days. Specifically, their focus will be on actively pursuing AI-related technology development, AI service verification and market testing, and the internalization of AI capabilities linked to global advanced technologies.

SK Networks’ strategy is to continuously introduce AI-based services that can compete on a global scale, leveraging PhnyX Lab’s professional capabilities and local connections. Through this approach, not only will PhnyX Lab’s technical know-how and overall business improve, but industry collaborations will also get a boost, ultimately cementing SK Networks’ status as a leading AI company.

President & COO Sunghwan Choi, present at the ceremony, commented, “PhnyX Lab stands as a formidable innovation hub with world-class competitiveness, equipped not only to conduct future research on cutting-edge AI technology but also to devise tangible business utilization plans, such as business model development.” He stressed, “Through PhnyX Lab, we will ramp up our efforts to establish a strong foothold in the U.S. while also driving forward AI development for numerous companies.”