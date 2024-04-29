EBay Offering $10,000 Grants for Small Businesses

SAN JOSE — eBay is launching its 5th annual Up & Running Grants program — a series of annual grants that reward 50 U.S. eBay sellers with tools and resources to grow their small businesses. In addition to a $10,000 reward, eBay is offering recipients a stipend worth $500 each, which sellers can use to equip themselves with essential office technology from eBay Refurbished and continued education support.

Now in its 5th year, eBay’s Up & Running Grants program demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to entrepreneurial success on its platform. With the grants, small businesses are able to invest in physical and digital store improvements, new equipment and inventory, hiring, training, marketing and more. A survey of last year’s awardees reveals that 90% found the grant extremely or very helpful, and 90% also felt more confident about the future of their businesses. Further, 10% of recipients say they leveraged the funds to increase employee wages.

“Since eBay’s inception nearly 30 years ago, supporting our sellers and their business growth has always been a central priority. We are constantly looking for ways to ensure that entrepreneurs on our marketplace have the capital, resources and community they need, in order to truly thrive,” said Dawn Block, VP, U.S. General Manager at eBay. “That is why we created the Up & Running Grants program in 2020, and today, we are proud to continue this effort as an ongoing investment in every seller’s success.”

eBay is partnering with Hello Alice , a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow, to administer the grants program and provide access to mentorship and resources to all sellers who apply, whether they ultimately receive a grant or not.

“Grant programs are one of the most vital resources for all small business owners who encounter challenges when trying to secure capital or credit for business growth,” said Elizabeth Gore, co-founder and President of Hello Alice. “We are honored at Hello Alice to provide grants directly from our platform and partner with leading companies on their own grant programs, which help small businesses thrive. eBay’s Up & Running Grants Program is a shining example of the good that can come from larger organizations supporting small business and we’re excited to partner with them once again, bringing more equitable access to capital to the U.S.”

Apply for an Up & Running Grant

Now through Friday, June 7, 2024 at 6pm ET, eBay small business sellers in the U.S. are encouraged to apply for an Up & Running Grant. Sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem. To apply or learn more about eligibility requirements, sellers can visit ebay.helloalice.com .

Testimonials from Previous Recipients: