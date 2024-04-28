Domino’s Pizza Wants More Tips

ANN ARBOR, MI — Domino’s Pizza wants you to tip their drivers if you order a pizza. The nation’s largest pizza chain is launching You Tip, We Tip – a promotion that tips customers who tip their delivery drivers, beginning April 29.

“Domino’s drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer. “But these days, everywhere you go, there’s a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided. So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back.”

How Does You Tip, We Tip Work?

When customers tip their Domino’s delivery driver $3 or more online, they’ll receive a $3 coupon to use on the following week’s online delivery order.

Domino’s is the first quick-service restaurant to tip customers for tipping their delivery drivers. To learn more about Domino’s You Tip, We Tip promotion, visit dominos.com/youtipwetip.