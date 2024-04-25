Clear Digital Wins 12 Ad Awards in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE — Clear Digital, a Silicon Valley-based digital agency that’s been driving digital performance for top B2B brands for over 20 years, has received 12 prestigious ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation of Silicon Valley (AAF), including three Gold ADDY Awards, one Judge’s Choice Award, and one Best of Show—the highest level of recognition.

Conducted annually, the American Advertising Awards is the industry’s largest and most representative competition, held by its most respected organization. With over 25,000 entries, the event rewards agencies for creative excellence as well as the ability to deliver results for the brands they serve by staying at the forefront of rapidly-changing technology and digital marketing trends.

“At Clear Digital, we pride ourselves on creating websites and digital brand experiences that are memorable, deliver meaningful results, and help our clients achieve their digital performance goals,” said Valod Amirkhanian, Co-Founder and Director of Digital Technology. “With the digital landscape more crowded than ever, it’s a true honor to be recognized for our work—especially by our peers.”

Clear Digital’s awards include:

One Best of Show Overall

One Judge's Choice

One Best of Web

One Best of App Design

Three Gold ADDY Awards

Five Silver ADDY Awards

“The best thing about what we do is getting to partner with leading brands across a variety of industries,” said Annie Raygoza, Director of Client Services at Clear Digital. “We’re always grateful to our clients for trusting us with their brands and their stories, and these awards are as much a win for them as for us.”

Client honorees include:

The agency recently underwent a complete rebrand itself, changing its name and revamping its messaging, visuals, and overall online presence to reflect where the company is now—for which it received two ADDY Awards. Steve Ohanians, Co-Founder and Director of Digital Strategy, said, “We’re grateful to be recognized for our work on our own brand, which can be challenging because you’re so close to it. We knew it was time for a change and we’re excited about our continued growth.”