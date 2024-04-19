Uniqus Consultech Reels In $10 Million

SAN JOSE — Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global platform that offers ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting, has raised $10 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Nexus Ventures with participation from Sorin Investments.

In just over a year of launch, Uniqus has offices in eight cities across the US, India, and the Middle East with over 350 professionals led by 40 Partners and Directors, serving more than 150 clients. During this period, Uniqus has also launched an AI Assistant for financial reporting and ESG, and a tech platform for ESG data management and reporting.

With its unique combination of an integrated global delivery model, tech-enabled consulting, and an attractive equity incentive plan; Uniqus has been able to attract both high-quality talent and marquee clients globally.

This latest infusion of capital will be used for the next phase of Uniqus’ growth, which will be fuelled by scaling-up of existing solutions, launch of adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and continued investments in technology.

Nexus Venture Partners is an India-US venture fund started by successful entrepreneurs, with a focus on enterprise technology and Digital India spaces. Sorin Investments is an early-stage tech fund founded by private equity veteran, Sanjay Nayar.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus, said, “We are heartened to see a very positive response to the Uniqus value proposition from clients, talent and the wider ecosystem, which has enabled us to scale up in a short period of time. Our clients have been encouraging us to explore adjacent solutions and high-quality talent has been approaching us with new capabilities. The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans.”

Anup Gupta from Nexus Ventures, said, “The company’s unique cloud delivery model coupled with proprietary technology is a game-changer for clients. Uniqus leverages both technology and people to deliver a holistic and compelling value proposition for clients. We are delighted to see a new global tech-enabled consulting company take shape.”

Sorin Investments’ Sanjay Nayar, said, “We are excited to partner with Uniqus in their journey to redefine the consulting landscape. The company’s chosen markets of India, US and the Middle East all offer significant opportunities either due to their growth potential or their absolute size. The Uniqus team has continued to demonstrate their ability to execute to seize the significant opportunities before them.”