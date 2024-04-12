Simbian.ai Emerges From Stealth With $10 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Simbian has emerged from stealth mode with oversubscribed $10 million seed funding to deliver on fully autonomous security. As a first step towards that goal, the company is introducing the industry’s first GenAI-powered security co-pilot that integrates secure and intelligent AI solutions into diverse IT environments to maximize coverage and expedite resolutions to security teams’ ever-changing needs. The co-pilot continuously observes user actions and environments, and learns to autonomously perform increasingly sophisticated tasks on its own with time. Simbian is committed to making security fully autonomous by delegating all tactical tasks to its trusted AI platform, allowing users to focus on strategic security goals.

Simbian, the name derived from the symbiotic relationship between humans and AI, has received initial investment from security and AI-focused investors Cota Capital, Icon Ventures, Firebolt and Rain Capital. Its founding team comprises leading AI researchers and security veterans who have created security products in broad use across enterprises today, and have 150+ patents across large language models, cloud computing, encryption, scalable architecture, transistors, and hardware design.

“Traditional approaches to security automation no longer suffice in today’s dynamic environments,” said Cota Capital Partner Aditya Singh. “Talent is getting scarce, and at the same time threat vectors are getting more complex. A fully autonomous security platform presents a big opportunity in the global cybersecurity market which, according to a cybersecurity market report, is to grow to $298.5 billion by 2028. Simbian is a leader in the field, using a deep understanding of the nuance and context of security automation that learns with AI and gets smarter and deeper over time.​ Simbian’s founding team has a uniquely proven background, having built NVIDIA GPUs, confidential computing, and leading cloud security solutions. We are thrilled to join Simbian in the journey to fully autonomous security.”

In addition, 15 of today’s most successful business leaders back the company, including Olivier Pomel, Co-founder and CEO at Datadog; Pankaj Patel, Co-founder and CEO at Nile; Diogo Monica, Co-founder and CEO at Anchorage Digital; Joe Sullivan, former CSO at Facebook, Uber and CloudFlare; Bharat Shah, former CVP of Microsoft Security; Suresh Batchu, Co-founder and COO at Seraphic; Paul Albright, Operating Partner at Goldman Sachs; Pierre Lamond, legendary Silicon Valley investor; and Gokul Rajaram, board member at Coinbase and Pinterest.

Simbian’s GenAI-powered platform is the industry’s first security co-pilot that adapts to diverse IT environments and covers the entire gamut of security functions. Most businesses have a mix of software from multiple vendors and in-house software. Each business and each member of a security team have unique, ever-changing security needs. Simbian helps every member of the security team from the CISO to the frontline practitioner solve their unique security needs in real-time. Users provide their goal in natural language, and Simbian’s patent-pending LLM-powered platform provides personalized recommendations and generates automated actions across heterogeneous environments – delivering better security outcomes, higher agility to evolving business needs and threats, and lower costs.

“Security is a domain of ever-increasing complexity,” said Sergey Gorbunov, Co-founder at Axelar. “Every day security incidents bring new variables. Simbian is taking a big step forward towards the mission of a fully autonomous security platform. We are excited to partner with them as it allows us to be strategic in our security goals, leaving the mechanics of security to Simbian.”