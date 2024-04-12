News

Police Investigating Palo Alto Burglary

PALO ALTO, CA  Police are investigating a burglary of an occupied home that occurred early Wednesday morning in Palo Alto.

On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at about 5:41 a.m., the 24-hour dispatch center received a call reporting a burglary that had occurred the night before at a home in the 900 block of Ilima Way.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a couple in their 80s, had been in their bedroom.  After the man fell asleep, the woman heard what she thought might be footsteps in her kitchen.  She went to investigate and did not see anyone.  She checked the front door and garage door to ensure they were locked and returned to the bedroom.  She then heard a car drive off at a high rate of speed.  She went to sleep.

At about 5:30 a.m. this morning, the husband woke up and discovered that the rear glass patio door of the home had been smashed.  He also saw that the side yard gate was open.  He notified police.  The victims walked through their home and noted that nothing appeared to have been stolen or rummaged through.

Officers believe it is likely the suspect(s) did not think anyone was at home, fleeing once they realized the home was occupied and before they had a chance to steal anything.  Police are actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.  Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.

