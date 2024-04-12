News

Plug and Play Unveils First Startup Batches of 2024

SUNNYVALE — Plug and Play, the startup accelerator platform, announces the acceptance of its batches of startups to participate in their first programs of the year, most of which will run out of their Silicon Valley headquarters and present at their Silicon Valley Summit. These programs will continue until June, with a focus on the following industries:

The full list of startups can be found on Plug and Play’s website.

“We are excited to welcome the first batches of startups for 2024,” said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. “These entrepreneurs bring unique perspectives that will bring innovation across many industries. I continue to be inspired by their passion and drive.”

As a leading player in the startup ecosystem, Plug and Play empowers startups across various industries by providing access to valuable resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. By facilitating connections between startups, corporations, governments, investors, and universities, Plug and Play serves as a catalyst for growth and success.

Participation in this three-month program allows startups to attend exclusive events, mentor sessions, and private dealflows, enabling them to leverage Plug and Play’s extensive network for potential pilots, proofs of concept, investments, and other key collaborations. There are no equity requirements for startups in any Plug and Play program.

The programs will conclude the week of June 11–13, 2024 at Plug and Play’s Silicon Valley June Summit. This event is invite-only.

Last year, Plug and Play invested in 187 companies and accelerated over 2,700 in total. To learn more about Plug and Play’s latest programs, locations, investments, and more, read their full 2023 Company Performance Report.

