Doordash Offers Deliveries From Lowe’s

DoorDash has launched a new partnership with Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to offer on-demand delivery from over 1,700 stores nationwide. This partnership marks DoorDash’s first foray into the home improvement category and builds on the significant selection offerings on the platform, with more than 99% of its monthly consumers in the U.S. having access to a retailer on DoorDash.

“We’re excited to welcome Lowe’s to DoorDash as our first national home improvement retailer,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals, at DoorDash. “Just in time for spring, consumers can shop for everything from gardening tools to spring cleaning essentials. Lowe’s is also the go-to store for DIY customers. Our partnership enables consumers with quick access to must-have tools and last-minute materials to complete projects of all sizes. With Lowe’s on the marketplace, we add to the great selection of everyday essentials that consumers rely on for on-demand delivery on DoorDash.”

Lowe’s products can now be purchased directly on the DoorDash app, helping consumers easily shop for everyday items they need delivered same-day. All participating Lowe’s stores will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.* To celebrate this new partnership, now through April 14, 2024, consumers can get $20 off their first order of $45+ from Lowe’s with code LOWES20.**

“As Lowe’s continues its omnichannel journey, expanding same-day delivery options helps us meet our customers where they are,” said Neelima Sharma, senior vice president, digital commerce and technology at Lowe’s. “Our collaboration with DoorDash unlocks an opportunity for us to reach new DIY customers who are shopping directly on the DoorDash app, helping them get everything they need for spring.”

On DoorDash, consumers can stock up on everything in their neighborhood, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, and more, whenever, and however, is best for them. DoorDash now has more than 150,000 non-restaurant stores across our Marketplaces and Platform Services, globally. As of year-end 2023, 1 in 5 monthly active consumers had ordered from a non-restaurant category. In addition, DoorDash saved users an estimated 446 million hours in 2023, giving them time back for other activities or to be more productive in their daily lives.