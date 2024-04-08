News

Pyka to Move Operations to Former Alameda Naval Station

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

ALAMEDA — Pyka, manufacturer of autonomous electric aircraft for crop protection and cargo delivery, has secured a 110,000 square foot corporate headquarters and production facility in the historic Alameda Naval Air Station, now known as Alameda Point, in the city of Alameda, CA.

Formerly a critical hub for United States naval air operations during World War II, Pyka will utilize the massive, mixed-use office and production space at 950 West Tower Avenue to design, develop, and manufacture autonomous electric aircraft at scale.

The Silicon Valley startup, which secured $37 million in Series A funding in 2022, will join a neighborhood hub of innovative leaders in green technology solutions, energy storage, and advanced hardware robotics such as Saildrone, Amber Kinetics, Natel Energy, and Rain.

“We are proud to support Pyka’s expansion to Alameda Point with a California Competes Tax Credit to scale manufacturing and operations in California,” said Dee Dee Myers, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Director of GO-Biz. “The company is creating substantial job opportunities in green energy technology and helping to electrify the aviation sector.”

Founded in 2017 in CEO Michael Norcia’s parents’ backyard, Pyka has launched operations on three separate continents, has secured industry-first regulatory approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, and is well underway on its mission to improve safety and eliminate mobile emissions in the aviation sector.

Pyka’s leadership and employees are delighted to join the Alameda Point community and are eager to welcome new team members to scale its engineering, manufacturing, assembly, logistics, business development and operations, maintenance, and facilities operations.

“Pyka has an extremely supportive and welcoming company culture,” said Chuma Ogunwole, Chief Operating Officer at Pyka. “Each team member brings a high level of competence and humility. Our team is incredibly diverse, and we have a shared enthusiasm for our mission that fosters a uniquely collaborative environment. We’re proud to call Alameda Point our new home and are looking forward to welcoming talented new members to our team.”

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Apple to Air Major League Baseball Games on Friday Nights

Posted on Author Editor

CUPERTINO — Apple has signed a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) to air its first professional sporting events on Apple TV+. “Friday Night Baseball” will be a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season […]
News

Doordash to Deliver Flowers, Sushi From Kroger Stores

Posted on Author Editor

The Kroger Co., one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, is launching floral and sushi delivery on the DoorDash marketplace from stores across the country. The new delivery option through DoorDash marks the latest expansion of the grocer’s seamless experience, providing customers with even more opportunities to get fresh, affordable products. “By offering customer-favorite sushi options and premium floral […]
News

CEO Arrested for Peeping in Panera Bathroom

Posted on Author Editor

Mountain View detectives are seeking additional victims after a Palo Alto-based tech CEO was found peeping inside a woman’s restroom stall on Monday morning. Around 11:40 am on Jan. 2, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman after an incident inside the woman’s restroom at the Panera on El Monte Avenue. While in […]