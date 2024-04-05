News

Subway to Sell Four New Wraps on Lavash Bread

Subway is introducing an all-new lineup of wraps, available at restaurants nationwide on April 11. Subway’s new wraps are served on hearty, lavash-style flatbread – its first new bread option in three years.

Inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, Subway’s new lavash-style flatbread has a soft and bubbly texture. It also holds more ingredients than a wheat tortilla, giving Subway’s new wraps a footlong protein portion in a six-inch size. The four new hearty wraps include:

  • Homestyle Chicken Salad – a new craveable and refreshing chicken salad is made fresh in restaurant using rotisserie-style chicken and mayo, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumber and red onion.
  • Honey Mustard Chicken – loaded with tender and juicy rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, and sweet Honey Mustard sauce.
  • Turkey, Bacon & Avocado – piled high with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Monterey cheddar cheese and zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.
  • Cali Caprese – BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella and avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®.

“Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more,” said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. “That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway’s wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down.”

Guests looking to take their meal to a new level can order any sandwich on Subway’s new lavash-style flatbread, or create a new favorite with chicken salad – a twist on a former, cult-classic menu item.

Subway is the largest fast-food chain by number of stores with more than 37,000 restaurants in 100 countries.

