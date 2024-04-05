Aerospike Closes $109 Million in Funding From Sumeru

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Aerospike, Inc. has closed a $109 million growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners with additional investment from existing investor Alsop Louie Partners. This latest investment signals a validation of the company’s product strength and business performance.
The investment accelerates innovation and go-to-market capabilities for Aerospike’s core transaction, analytics, and AI solutions, including vector and graph databases.
Aerospike powers many of the largest transactional and machine learning (AI/ML) applications at global enterprises, including Adobe, AppsFlyer, Barclays, Flipkart, Myntra, PayPal, and Riskified. Aerospike enables organizations to feed AI/ML systems high volumes of real-time data faster and at significantly lower cost than other database providers.
“The Aerospike database is purpose-built for unprecedented scale, the highest performance, and the lowest latency, which is why the explosion of real-time data has fueled our business momentum. Quite simply, we were made for this challenge,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “AI is disrupting every industry and is fueling an insatiable demand for data. The promise of the AI era requires new infrastructure that can harness more data in real time. As AI applications demand context, we offer the only production-level vector solution that delivers consistent accuracy at scale on significantly less infrastructure than anyone else. We are elated to partner with Sumeru on our next phase of growth as we seek to drive ongoing innovation and investment in our products.”
Sumeru provides growth capital, scaling partnership, and operating expertise to leading enterprise software companies. The firm has invested over $3 billion across its history and partners with founders and management teams to scale their businesses by prioritizing organic growth levers in product leadership, go-to-market acceleration, and growth culture.
“AI is transforming the economy and presents new opportunities for growth and innovation. Aerospike, with its impressive customer base and performance advantage at scale, is uniquely positioned to become a foundational element for the next generation of real-time AI applications,” said George Kadifa, Sumeru Co-Founder and Managing Director, who will also join the board as part of the transaction. “We were impressed by Aerospike’s product leadership and its growing installed base of AI/ML applications operating across fraud detection, customer recommendation engines, digital payments infrastructure, and other mission-critical use cases where precision and low latency matter. Our team looks forward to partnering with Subbu and the company as it expands its product suite and go-to-market capabilities in the next phase of its scaling journey.”