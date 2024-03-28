Apple News

Walmart Begins Selling 2020 Macbook Air

BENTONVILLE, AR — Walmart. the nation’s largest retailer, has begun selling MacBook Air with the M1 chip that was first launched in 2020. This is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from Walmart. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now available on Walmart.com and will soon be available in select Walmart stores for only $699.

Best Buy immediately sold its MacBook Air with the M1 chip for $649 on the Walmart announcement but is now sold out.

“Our mission at Walmart is to help customers save money so they can live better – it’s not an either/or proposition. The very heart of that mission is the belief that customers should not have to sacrifice quality because of price,” said Julie Barber, executive vice president of Merchandising at Walmart U.S. “We’re working hard to bring premium brands to our physical and virtual shelves, and we’re excited to work with Apple to do just that.”

The MacBook Air that Walmart is selling features an M1 chip with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has a 13.3 inch screen and is available in gold, gray and silver.

Other versions of the MacBook Air are available on Walmart.com but through various third-party retailers and not directly from Walmart.

